Selma Stories: Marching for justice

Black Lives Matters reminds us of one of our greatest rights — equal protection for all, no matter of skin color, socioeconomic status, faith or sexual orientation.

If you pay much attention to social media, you’ll notice that some Americans may be growing weary of hearing that Black Lives Matter, just as many have become tired of sheltering in place and being told to wear masks to stop the spread of a virus.

But COVID-19 pandemic is very real. So are racism and injustice. Illness and prejudice have been around as long as man has been on the planet, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept them sitting down.

So we wore masks and walked, following the lead of Rev. Guadalupe Rios from Selma’s St. Joseph Catholic Church, who reminded us that we were on “a march to the promised land of justice and equality.” The chants “No justice, no peace”and “United we stand” gave the gathering the vibe of a 1960s Civil Rights march.

In the rally that followed, the organizers read the names of victims of racial injustice as the audience kneeled for eight minutes, 46 seconds — the length of time that Minnesota policeman kneeled with on George Floyd’s throat.