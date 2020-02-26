Selma Stories: Make yourself count

That was the slogan of the Town Hall staged by 21st District Congressman TJ Cox last week in Selma.
Cox, who has an office in downtown Selma, had invited California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Selma to discuss the 2020 U.S. Census and the California Voter’s Choice Act.
And so Cox and Padilla preached the Gospel of “everyone counts” in the census and better access to the voting process for the March 3 election.
And if a bit of grumbling from the crowd meant some folks were hankering to discuss other issues in year that includes a Presidential election, Cox and Padilla stayed on script for the 90-minute affair at the Selma Arts Center.
Grumbling began after a cast of actors at a mock bus stop staged a Spanish language discussion of the census count. Some in the crowd proclaimed that they wanted to hear it in English.
Midway through the affair, one audience member began shouting, asking Cox whether he would vote for Bernie Sanders in the March primary election. When Cox ignored the question, the shouter walked out of he building muttering, “This is not a Town Hall.”
When Padilla declared that “voter fraud is exceedingly rare” in California, a few in the audience made it clear they weren’t buying what he was selling on that issue.
But that grumbling was counter-balanced by occasional applause for the congressman and state secretary.
At other Town Hall gatherings in the past year, Cox had addressed such topics as health care, veterans benefits, water issues and impeachment. In Selma last week we learned pertinent details about the election and the census:
— Padilla explained that each person counted in the census brings approximately $2,000 in federal funds to our area. Do the math: If 100 people don’t get counted, that’s $200,000 we miss out on. If 1,000 go uncounted, we miss $2 million.
— He also reported that in the 2010 Census, the most undercounted group was children under the age of 5. Those children, he said, are now attending schools that are underfunded because they weren’t counted 10 years ago.
— Under the new Voter’s Choice Act, ballots can be dropped off and voters can register at selected locations which opened last Saturday. (Details available online through sos.ca.gov website.)
— Ballots and census forms are available in more than a dozen languages. Padilla emphasized that the census is a “population count” to include all residents — not just adults, voters and citizens — and will affect federal funding, Congressional representation and redistricting for the next 10 years.
Toward end of the 90-minute Town Hall, Padilla threw out a slogan: “This is a big year for civic responsibility.”
National, state and local officials are hoping Selma residents will take that to heart and be counted.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.)