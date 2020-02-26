Selma Stories: Make yourself count

That was the slogan of the Town Hall staged by 21st District Congressman TJ Cox last week in Selma.

Cox, who has an office in downtown Selma, had invited California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Selma to discuss the 2020 U.S. Census and the California Voter’s Choice Act.

And so Cox and Padilla preached the Gospel of “everyone counts” in the census and better access to the voting process for the March 3 election.

And if a bit of grumbling from the crowd meant some folks were hankering to discuss other issues in year that includes a Presidential election, Cox and Padilla stayed on script for the 90-minute affair at the Selma Arts Center.

Grumbling began after a cast of actors at a mock bus stop staged a Spanish language discussion of the census count. Some in the crowd proclaimed that they wanted to hear it in English.

Midway through the affair, one audience member began shouting, asking Cox whether he would vote for Bernie Sanders in the March primary election. When Cox ignored the question, the shouter walked out of he building muttering, “This is not a Town Hall.”