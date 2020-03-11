Selma Stories: Keep Selma vital and growing

Louis Franco and I started to shake hands and then thought better of it. A worldwide virus scare does that to folks.
So the Selma Mayor and I bumped elbows instead.
There we were at Peter Ringo Park last Friday celebrating the installation of a new playground. It was the second citywide gathering in two days to draw dignitaries and us regular folk. On Thursday, City Hall hosted a meet-and-greet for new Police Chief Joe Gomez.
Handshakes were frequent at both affairs, reminding us that until further notice the Coronavirus was more of an afterthought to what is really happening. Selma, a working-class city with its share of working-man’s issues, continues to deal with quality-of-life concerns.
At our city’s heart is an affinity for the Three F’s — faith, family, football. Those first two F’s took center stage last week as we celebrated a new head of public safety and a new place for our children in southwest Selma to (safely, we hope) enjoy playtime.
It began on March 2, when Gomez was sworn as two local Pastors prayed with him during a City Hall ceremony. Then, last Saturday, prayers in English and Spanish opened the Ringo Park ribbon-cutting.
For families, our children are our greatest treasure and our greatest concern. That catapults public safety and parks/recreation to the top of most parents’ list of priorities.
So we count on a new chief — especially with Gomez’s background in violent crime and gang enforcement — and the erection of a new police station to bring down the fear factor that has hung like a fog over our city the past several years.
Add a bright, shiny new high school stadium — on the heels of a recent Valley football championship — and you have a city with renewed hope, vigor and faith in the future.
Sure, we still have some challenges, such as how to replace shopping stalwarts Save Mart and Office Depot, as well as issues involving infrastructure improvements and school district budgets.
But for one week, at least, all was well in our fair city.
So here’s to family, faith and football. Oh, yeah, and remember to wash your hands and perfect your elbow-bump.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. Selma Stories runs regularly in The Enterprise.)