Selma Stories: Keep Selma vital and growing

Louis Franco and I started to shake hands and then thought better of it. A worldwide virus scare does that to folks.

So the Selma Mayor and I bumped elbows instead.

There we were at Peter Ringo Park last Friday celebrating the installation of a new playground. It was the second citywide gathering in two days to draw dignitaries and us regular folk. On Thursday, City Hall hosted a meet-and-greet for new Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Handshakes were frequent at both affairs, reminding us that until further notice the Coronavirus was more of an afterthought to what is really happening. Selma, a working-class city with its share of working-man’s issues, continues to deal with quality-of-life concerns.

At our city’s heart is an affinity for the Three F’s — faith, family, football. Those first two F’s took center stage last week as we celebrated a new head of public safety and a new place for our children in southwest Selma to (safely, we hope) enjoy playtime.

It began on March 2, when Gomez was sworn as two local Pastors prayed with him during a City Hall ceremony. Then, last Saturday, prayers in English and Spanish opened the Ringo Park ribbon-cutting.