Selma Stories: Hibernation, Week two

I didn’t have to watch. No one would have known if I had stayed in bed or worked in the yard for that hour.

I did it because I needed a spiritual lift. I’m trying to fight the good fight to help save us all from illness and death, but I won’t lie and say it is easy. I’m pretty sure I can hang on at home for a few weeks, but if the hibernation lasts for months, this bear is going to become increasingly grouchy. (And I might run out of crossword puzzle books.)

So let us all say a prayer for ourselves, that we have the physical, mental and emotional stamina to see this through. Let’s also pray for those among us who are hurting financially because of shutdowns, including our friends who own small businesses. (Better yet, let’s find a way to patronize their stores.)

While we’re at it, let’s consider the plight of the parents who are dealing with a work-at-home schedule while also monitoring their children’s school and play needs. And the kids, too, who might be wondering when they’ll be able to see their friends again.

Let’s offer up a prayer for safety from illness and a quick back-to-business for our town, state and country. We have an important election coming up later this year, and it would be nice if we could keep as many folks as possible healthy enough to vote.