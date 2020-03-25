Selma Stories: Hibernation, Week two

Week two of social distancing, self-isolation and sheltering in place, I’m listening for air-raid sirens and bombs, but all I hear is crickets.
So, how’s it going for y’all? Getting with the program, fudging a little or in full denial?
I gotta tell ya, staring at a tablet screen for church worship service is a new one for me. Having someone (my daughter) do my grocery shopping is nice, but I do miss that routine.
Recreation, dining out, visiting the library — all those things that make me happy, are “iffy” in the new normal that is our campaign to stem the spread of a pandemic virus.
Visiting friends? Better do it electronically. Banking? Be wise, use the ATMs and be sure to wipe the screen before and after.
Working at home while also home-schooling the kiddies? Good luck with that. Making them sit at home on a beautiful spring day? What are you, a sadist?
These are exactly the steps we are being told will control the coronavirus. And who of us wants to get infected because we just had to go to the market for cookies during peak hours? What would we do if we contaminated our 80-year-old aunt while visiting her in the nursing home?
And so I watched church on my computer tablet Sunday, sitting in a recliner with the sun shining outside my living room window. I sang softly with the hymns, so as not to wake the late sleepers in the family. I wore headphones for the same reason.
I didn’t have to watch. No one would have known if I had stayed in bed or worked in the yard for that hour.
I did it because I needed a spiritual lift. I’m trying to fight the good fight to help save us all from illness and death, but I won’t lie and say it is easy. I’m pretty sure I can hang on at home for a few weeks, but if the hibernation lasts for months, this bear is going to become increasingly grouchy. (And I might run out of crossword puzzle books.)
So let us all say a prayer for ourselves, that we have the physical, mental and emotional stamina to see this through. Let’s also pray for those among us who are hurting financially because of shutdowns, including our friends who own small businesses. (Better yet, let’s find a way to patronize their stores.)
While we’re at it, let’s consider the plight of the parents who are dealing with a work-at-home schedule while also monitoring their children’s school and play needs. And the kids, too, who might be wondering when they’ll be able to see their friends again.
Let’s offer up a prayer for safety from illness and a quick back-to-business for our town, state and country. We have an important election coming up later this year, and it would be nice if we could keep as many folks as possible healthy enough to vote.
But mainly, let us seek out other issues to talk about than COVID-19. I’m tired of stories about bottled water and toilet paper shortages, of cabin fever and “where are we going to eat?” discussions that end up with a can of tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich (which, by the way, is a favorite lunch of mine).
I long for the day that we all will be back to school, back to work, back to church and back to shopping. I hope soon to return to the “good old days” (last month?) when I could take my grandson to the park without worrying about going viral.
If we can’t do this, we might be in for a long haul. So could y’all please cooperate as best you can and keep this old Grandpa from going insane?
Thanks. Peace and grace.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. “Selma Stories” runs regularly in The Enterprise.)
