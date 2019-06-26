By now you have no doubt seen the video — several times, I’m sure.
Parents duking it out on the playing field during a youth baseball game in Colorado. Some folks ending up in the hospital, others in jail. Really, what is the matter with you people?
Wait, you say. It’s a sign of the times. Everything is contentious. Everything offends. Everything is subject to protest or lawsuit — or fisticuffs.
And you might have a point. Just ponder today’s political discourse — or should that read “discord.”
We all have our beliefs, be they political, social, racial, gender-based or religious. And where differing sides used to get along better, now we get along worse.
The political left considers the political right to be nazis and racists. The right considers the left to be Godless socialists. “Liberal” and “conservative” don’t mean what they used to mean, and people understand them only based on alliances with others of the same persuasion.
We cling to our tribe, our team — and truth and fairness be damned.
And don’t believe the nonsense that sports is a respite from the political battle. Fans get beat up in stadium parking lots for wearing the wrong cap or shirt. A part-owner of one team shoves and curses at a player from the other team during a professional basketball game.
The baseball brawl in Colorado allegedly was triggered by a decision of a 13-year-old umpire in a game between 7-year-olds. It has been said that sports doesn’t build character, it reveals it. Which makes that dust-up even sadder, thinking about the message it sent to the young folks.
Personally, today’s political climate has encouraged me to decline any discussion of partisan politics with people I don’t know well enough and might be looking for a shouting match. I decline to identify myself with any party or ideology unless I know you respect my right to my opinion.
Of course I have strong opinions on issues, but I will discuss them only if we can remain civil to each other. Being to the left or right of you politically doesn’t make someone the devil, and agreeing with you doesn’t make them righteous.
I have faith beliefs that may differ from yours. But I respect your beliefs and your right to express them. Just don’t judge my dedication to my faith or the outcome of my eternal soul based on what church I attend or what hymns I sing. It’s not your soul, it is mine.
And, for God’s sake, being in the majority should not give you bully power over those who don’t agree.
There is a time for serious, even passionate, discussion of issues important to our city, state, country and world. We need to hold our leaders accountable for their decisions that affect us all. We have seen that at Selma City Council, meetings in the past few years.
But in doing so, we need to be considerate, compassionate and respectful. It’s what we ought to be learning in our places of worship, our homes and our schools. Otherwise, we’ll learn to be divisive, mean and intolerant.
And that could result in a fight on a youth baseball field or ineffective governance in City Hall, Sacramento and Washington D.C.
Here is a piece of advice I have on occasion offered to those in positions of authority, who serve on a board (city, schools, corporate, church, etc.) or committee: Don’t make it personal.
On our regulatory or advisory agencies, we should be free to speak our minds. In fact, we are compelled to, if the board or council is to function properly. But our agreements and disagreements must be made on merits, on what is best for the people we are representing. They should not be based on personalities or popularities.
As soon as we make decisions based on personal prejudices, we are doomed. It means we are being governed by resentment, by jealousy and emotion.
Something in that youth baseball crowd turned personal. It was no longer about what was fair and just for the kids, the teams or the league. It was about hurt feelings and tribal anger.
So if your anger rises and/or your feelings get hurt over something said or done by someone in authority, call them on the issue, not on your emotions.
If that sounds like I’m asking for a truce on name-calling or butt-kicking, then I’m fine with that. It’s a mean world out there, folks. Don’t make it meaner than it is. Help us make it kinder, more thoughtful and more forgiving. A little bit of grace can make a huge difference.
Our children are watching.
End of sermon, Amen. Peace and grace to all of you.
