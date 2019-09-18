During my convalescence, I have watched life go on from my home in North Selma.
Reading this newspaper, scanning social media (dangerous!), chatting with friends, trying to stay on top of the things that are going on and/or not going well.
As I emerge from my cocoon, a few things have caught my attention:
1) Those of you wanted Police Chief Greg Garner gone, you got your wish. As the shootings continued, we all heard you loud and clear at city council meetings and on Facebook pages.
Now that Garner has announced his retirement, I will issue a warning that I’ve borrowed from song lyrics by Waylon Jennings:
“Are you really sure you really want what you see? Be careful of something that's just what you want it to be.”
What, exactly, do you want a new Top Cop to look like. I’m not talking appearance, I’m talking leadership style. And are you expecting miraculous anti-crime results from a new Chief?
Garner’s retirement, plus the exit of City Attorney Bianca Sparks Rojas and the promotion of new Public Works Chief Shane Ferrell promises to give City Hall a new leadership look.
You have free articles remaining.
Still unknown is the fate of the current city council once the messy districting process is finished.
2) Selma High began its football season with three straight wins before a loss to Washington Union last Friday. That start is giving Bears fans fans hope for a rebound from last year’s 4-6 record. Most of us still remember the 2016 season when the Bears went 13-0 before finally losing in the State semifinals.
However successful this Selma High team turns out to be, it will not be able to strut its at the new stadium. Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said the new field will not be ready for regular-season games or the Selma Band Festival this fall because of building delays but that there is a possibility it could be available for the football playoffs.
It’s disappointing but not surprising. It seems everything from High-Speed Rail to Fresno State athletic facilities is behind schedule and over budget. And let’s hope all goes well with the new police station.
3) Summer is trying to get outta town, and I say, “Take the bugs with you.” This has been an uncomfortable outdoors season for us, with everyone complaining of mosquitos and gnats.
But Fall is falling, and it couldn’t come at a better time. I want to be able to eat my cheese sandwich outdoors, and maybe even a nap on the patio after lunch. And here’s hoping we won’t be bitten as badly during Selma Youth Soccer practice and games.
I’ll finish by adding one more phrase to my annual fall chant: Go Bears! Beat Kingsburg! In Reedley!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.