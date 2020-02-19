Selma Stories: All in ‘for the kids’

Whether the district brought this budget crisis on itself is a question being debated around town, often based on whether you are prone to favor management or labor.

Roxanne Garrigus Case, president of the Selma Teachers Association, said her organization wants budget cuts done thoughtfully to “keep reductions away from the programs that serve students.”

And there is the crux of the matter: Are mid-level administrators and other non-classroom staff more important to the district than teachers who spend hours with students all day? That question permeated just about every presentation from the audience last week.

Which brings us back to our original point: The overuse of “for the kids.” Those three words have become the mantra of all school administrators, trustees, faculty and parents when educational issues are discussed. You hear it at election time. And, yes, at budget time, too.

But why do we have to pit kids against adults? Isn’t keeping our teachers happy and not overcrowding our classrooms good “for the kids”? Isn’t having a clean, safe school environment good “for the kids”? Isn’t having smart, courageous administrators and school trustees good “for the kids”?

So I have come up with my own mantra: “Save a teacher’s job. For the kids.”

Here’s hoping the SUSD trustees can figure out a way to balance their budget with a minimum of job casualties. Our kids are counting on them.

(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. Selma Stories runs regularly in The Enterprise.)