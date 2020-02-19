Letter to the Editor: Elizabeth Egan

I have known Elizabeth Egan for 18 years. Her integrity, devotion to our community and the rule of law is second to none. As our District Attorney, Elizabeth operates without fear or favor.

Egan's endorsements show that she can work with anyone, from Sheriff Margaret Mims to Supervisor Henry Perea. Being a Superior Court Judge requires experience and no on the job training, Elizabeth is ready to lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Egan for Judge.

Matt Rogers

Kingsburg