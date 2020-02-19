Letter to the Editor: Elizabeth Egan

I have known Elizabeth Egan for 18 years. Her integrity, devotion to our community and the rule of law is second to none. As our District Attorney, Elizabeth operates without fear or favor.
Egan's endorsements show that she can work with anyone, from Sheriff Margaret Mims to Supervisor Henry Perea. Being a Superior Court Judge requires experience and no on the job training, Elizabeth is ready to lead.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Egan for Judge.
Matt Rogers
Kingsburg