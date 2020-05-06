Letter: SUSD Superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Thank you for your dedication as we continue to navigate the regional and state shelter-in-place order for the safety and well-being of our students and families. School districts across our County and State continue to work together to manage the impact of these unprecedented and challenging times.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 based on recommendations from Governor Newsom, the California Department of Education, the Fresno County Department of Public Health, and in alignment with neighboring school districts, our School Board has determined that Selma Unified students will continue with home instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

With this reality, we are committed to ensuring that our students continue to engage in the learning process, and maintain contact with their teachers through Distance Learning. Over the past few weeks, we have been pleased to provide digital devices to students to support their learning while at home.