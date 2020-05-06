Letter: SUSD Superintendent

Dear Parents and Guardians,
Thank you for your dedication as we continue to navigate the regional and state shelter-in-place order for the safety and well-being of our students and families. School districts across our County and State continue to work together to manage the impact of these unprecedented and challenging times.
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 based on recommendations from Governor Newsom, the California Department of Education, the Fresno County Department of Public Health, and in alignment with neighboring school districts, our School Board has determined that Selma Unified students will continue with home instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
With this reality, we are committed to ensuring that our students continue to engage in the learning process, and maintain contact with their teachers through Distance Learning. Over the past few weeks, we have been pleased to provide digital devices to students to support their learning while at home.
Please call your child’s school immediately if you have not yet received a Chromebook or materials for home learning. We acknowledge that distance learning comes with its own set of challenges, and we commit to providing students, families and educators with ongoing support. We are mindful that as we implement distance learning options and academic strategies, the social and emotional well-being of all of our students is also of utmost importance to us.
As we continue with Distance Learning, questions have been raised regarding grading and graduation. We know that stress and anxiety related to COVID-19 can have a negative impact on student performance and motivation. We also know that all families may not have the same access to resources and academic support. Even with these issues, our teachers have done their best to provide Distance Learning and high quality instruction in a very short amount of time.
Based on these factors, and recommendations by teachers, the California Department of Education, and educational partners in Higher Education (California State University, University of California, the College Board and college admissions officers), Selma Unified will utilize the following Alternative Grading to establish temporary grading for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Alternative grading:
- All students will receive credit/no credit grading for the final grading period of 2019-20. Moving to credit/no credit grading will benefit our staff and students without negative consequences for students with collegiate aspirations.
- Prior to school closures, Grades of A, B, C, D, will be reflected as Credit, and a grade of F as No Credit.
- All students will be provided the opportunity for continued learning. Teachers will work within these guidelines by reviewing and monitoring work that students complete and turn in during distance learning. Instruction and continued learning, also supports the preservation of the progress students made prior to school closures.
- Students who have no credit will have multiple opportunities to raise their grade to a credit between now and end of the grading period.
Grades will be posted as follows:
- Final Elementary 3rd trimester grades will be posted on June 5
- Abraham Middle School final semester 2 grades will post on June 5
- Selma High School - Senior grades, Friday, May 29, all others on June 5
- No grade will drop below the grade issued prior to closure
During this challenging and stressful time, we must “hold students harmless,” and act in the best interest of children. The only way that we can address the unimaginable stress and anxiety of this coronavirus pandemic, is to ensure that we focus on keeping students engaged in the love of learning, and ensure that everyone adjusting to the realities of Distance Learning is not punitive during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
We know how difficult school closures have been on our students, especially our seniors and Adult School graduates. Please know that we are actively planning for how we will recognize and celebrate the culmination of this part of their educational journey. More information will follow soon, as we finalize our plans within the next two weeks.
We will continue to work closely with you, and all stakeholders, as we maintain the best interest of students as our priority. Please remember to regularly visit our District website (selmausd.org) for ongoing and up-to-date information. You may also email or call your child’s teacher or principal, with specific questions.
As always, thank you for your partnership, patience, and ongoing support as we navigate this new territory.
Respectfully,
Superintendent Tanya A. Fisher
