SELMA - Before they started Central Sequoia League play this week, the Selma Bears (8-5) showed offensive prowess in a 14-7 non-league home win over Mission Oak (7-10) on Tuesday Sept. 24.
Julianna Colado scored a team-high five goals while Claire Machado had three, followed by two each from Abi Baker and Brooke Machado.
“Right now, we’re working really well as a team,” Baker said. “We have come a long way since the beginning and I feel that we’re just going to get better and proceed to do well.”
Colado scored three of her five goals in the first half, which ended in a 7-2 lead for the Bears. She scored her other two goals in the third quarter.
“We definitely communicated more than other games,” Colado said. “I feel like the shots were a lot better too, but I feel like we could work on driving more, making sure that we come out, making sure that we set up six-on-five more.”
Despite the seven-point win, Selma head coach Harold Wood said the team has to improve offensively heading into the first league game against its rival Kingsburg.
“We got to work on some different plays,” Wood said. “Work on passing and finding the right person basically.”
The Bears got off to a slow start against the Mission Oak Hawks by only scoring two goals in the first quarter. Selma got its offense going with five goals in the second quarter, followed by six in the third. Selma only scored once in the fourth quarter.
Colado and Claire Machado scored both first quarter goals and the two would proceed to score three of the team’s five goals in the second. Colado scored twice in the quarter while Machado, Baker and Vanessa Mares each had a goal.
In the third quarter, Colado scored her fourth and fifth goals of the game while Machado had her third, followed by Baker throwing the ball into the net for a second time. Brooke Machaho also got involved in the third, scoring twice in the quarter that ended in a 13-4 lead for the Bears. Brooke Machado scored the team’s only goal in the fourth quarter.
Wood said the girls’ play early in the first quarter could've been due to the team’s tough competition at the Arroyo Grande tournament that they competed in on Sept. 20-21. The Bears went 2-3 in the tourney, which featured schools from the Bay Area, Sacramento, the Central Coast, and the Central Section.
“We came off a hard weekend,” Wood said. “We weren’t fired up for this game, but we still did okay.”
For the final month of the season, the Bears will shift their focus to repeating as CSL champions. They won the league last year by defeating Kingsburg 9-7 in the regular season finale. Selma finished the 2018 CSL schedule at 7-1 along with a 19-10 overall record. It was the program’s first CSL title since 2015.
“It’s my junior year and It’ll be nice to keep that title throughout my years,” Colado said. “We have a lot of people that we’re going to lose next year, so it’ll be nice to end the year and their senior year with a title, especially Kingsburg being our rival. It’s always fun to have that challenge and that motivation and drive to push through and beat them.”
Baker said the team has anticipated the rivalry matchup before the season began.
“Being the first game in league really gives us more motivation,” Baker said.
The Bears started a three-game CSL homestand by hosting the Vikings on Tuesday (after press time). Selma will continue CSL play in home matchups against Hanford West on Thursday and versus Dinuba on Monday, Oct. 7.
During the final month of the season, the Bears will host a tournament on Oct. 18-19, which will take place after Selma’s second matchup against Kingsburg on Oct. 17.
Boys water polo
As for the boys team, the Bears played their best game of the season so far, defeating Mission Oak 23-9 at home for their first win of the year on Sept. 24.. The boys game served took placed after the girls matchup.
The Bears improved their record to 1-5 and the boys broke a five-game losing streak to start the year. Stats from this game where not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Like the girls, the boys started CSL play against Kingsburg on Tuesday. The boys team will host league opponents Hanford West on Thursday and Dinuba on Monday Oct. 7.
