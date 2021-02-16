You have permission to edit this article.
No timeline for K-6 students' return set
SELMA — Trustees of the Selma Unified School District did not set a date for the district's K-6 students to return to the classroom on Feb. 8.
 
However, the subject will be on the agenda for every meeting for the rest of the school year. And school officials still have a lot of work to do.
 
Each Wednesday morning, interim district superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd and assistant superintendent Teresa Wood participate in a conference call with Fresno County health department and school officials. They get the up-to-date data.
 
Some of the data comes from the health department.
 
The important number is the COVID-19 positive case per 100k population figure.  It has dropped from 76 on Jan. 6, down to 41.4 on Feb. 2. For the district to return to classes, the number needs to be down to 25. At that time, the district can really look into reopening.
 
The positivity rate also continue to drop with a high of 19.4 on Jan. 12, down to 11.4 on Feb. 2
 
The chart is being sent to each school principal and the bargaining units each week by Dr Shepherd.
 
But another spike in the numbers is being projected in about two to three weeks, according to the interim superintendent.
 
"The 7-12 grades are going to be more challenging," said Dr Shepherd.
The district is required to put together a COVID-19 prevention plan and a COVID-19 safety plan to comply with the California public Health requirements for a safe reopening.
 
According to a staff report, bi-weekly, the district is completing a data submission for two required dashboards to provide information to the public regarding what type of instruction schools are currently providing (in person, hybrid, distance learning), as well as the number of staff who are physically reporting to work.
 
“When the elementary school students do return to the classroom, they will do it grade by grade. One grade will return each week. The school principals are very confident about that,”said Dr. Shepherd. “That's probably going to be my recommendation.”
 
“That's a lot to ask of every body on site to ensure safety,” added the interim superintendent. “This is all going to be new for everyone so all the protocols and stuff so but we're not there yet.”
