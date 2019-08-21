{{featured_button_text}}

At least one person was killed when an SUV collided with a train in Selma.

It happened Wednesday morning in the area of Golden State and Highland.

According to officials with Union Pacific, there were two people in the SUV at the time of the collision, one person was killed.

The tracks will remain closed in that area until the investigation is completed.

 
Story will be updated.

