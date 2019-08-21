At least one person was killed when an SUV collided with a train in Selma.
It happened Wednesday morning in the area of Golden State and Highland.
According to officials with Union Pacific, there were two people in the SUV at the time of the collision, one person was killed.
The tracks will remain closed in that area until the investigation is completed.
Officials say the tracks will likely reopen Wednesday afternoon.
Story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.