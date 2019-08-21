{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – At least one person was reportedly killed around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 when a Union Pacific train collided with an SUV. The collision took place at the crossing near Golden State Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Tim McMahan with Union Pacific confirmed that one of the two occupants were killed. The condition of the other occupant is not yet known.

"The train crew was unhurt. Union Pacific is investigating the incident," McMahan said. The tracks will remain closed in that area until the investigation is completed and would likely reopen that afternoon.

Selma Fire Chief Robert Petersen said the initial call came in just after 10:30 a.m. 

This crossing does have crossing arms and the cause of the collision is not yet known.

Petersen cautioned commuters to obey all traffic and warning signs when approaching a railroad crossing, and when stopped at a crossing, always do so at a safe distance from the railroad tracks.

The Selma Police Department has been contacted, but has not yet returned a voicemail.

