Healing through African drumming

Libota Mbonda’s goal is to share its love of drumming, while also bringing African culture to life through music, and just as importantly, to emphasize music as a healing art form that has the power to bring communities together.

“Through drumming, children and adults can reduce anxiety, depression and stress, while creating an atmosphere that promotes community and social resilience,” McDaniel said.

For McDaniel, bringing awareness and exposure of African culture and music is personal. While growing up in Selma, he was one of very few African Americans in his class; sometimes the only one.

McDaniel said while his six brothers and sisters all graduated from Selma High School, they’ve moved on to pursue their various college and career paths.

“My aunts, uncles and cousins still live in Selma.”

His life changed in the third grade when an African drummer came into his classroom and performed. From that moment, McDaniel was entranced with the art, the beat and language of the music of his people. To this day, he smiles as he remembers the excitement he felt that day, as the beat of the djembe flowed into his soul.