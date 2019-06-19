SELMA - Since their coaching careers began at Selma High last year, Marina and Regina Doi were asked numerous times from the community if they were going to host a clinic. The former CIF State and national champions will give back to their community by hosting a three-day wrestling clinic at Selma High School on Friday through Sunday.
The clinic will take place on the campus’ multi-purpose room, which is mainly used for the Selma High wrestling practices.
“We’ve had a multitude of coaches that come up and ask us ‘Can I bring my girls to learn from you guys,” Marina Doi said. “We finally came up with a date and got the room open.”
The three-day clinic will include five two-hour sessions, which start with one on Friday, followed by two each on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will have a lunch break in between the two sessions on Saturday and Sunday, but participants are required to bring their own food because it won’t be provided. The clinic will be open to both male and female wrestlers of all ages and levels.
Marina Doi said she’s not sure how many attendees will be at their clinic, but she estimates they will host 30-40 kids during the three-day event.
Both Marina and Regina Doi won CIF State championships during their prep careers at Kingsburg High School. Before graduating as Vikings in 2014, Marina won two state titles while Regina won one CIF championship. The twins continued their success as collegiate wrestlers at King University from 2014-18. Marina was a two-time Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) champion and a four-time finalist. Regina was a four-time All-American and won one WCWA title.
Marina and Regina Doi also had success competing against national and world competition. Both sisters each have won three Fargo National Championships and were Cadet World medalist.
The Doi twins retired from competition last year, but they continued their involvement in the sport by serving as assistant coaches for the Selma High girls wrestling team this past season. After the state tournament in February, the Doi sisters continued to coach for the Team Selma freestyle squad.
“Showing them something and watching them implement that in their skills and into their arsenal and use it in a match is very rewarding,” Marina Doi said about coaching. “It’s such a rewarding feeling coaching and being able to see the growth of these athletes. It’s completely different from competing.”
The twins’ status on their return to the Selma High coaching staff is currently unknown for the 2019-2020 season.
As for this weekend’s clinic, Friday’s session will occur 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p..m., followed by Saturday's sessions at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday’s sessions will have the same times as Saturday. Each day is $10 per participant.
