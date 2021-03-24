New SUSD superintendent meets with staff virtually

He holds a master of science in School counseling from LaVerne University and a master of arts in education administration from California Lutheran University.
In response to a request for comment, Mr. Adame is excited to be part of the SUSD team and will work rigorously to provide the best educational experience for all students in Selma.
Adame was not the only key hiring at the March 16 meeting.
Deborah Richardson will be the new Deputy Principal at Selma High School next school year.
After approving the new concept at their previous meeting, trustees appointed Richardson as the new Deputy Principal just seconds after hiring Joey Adame as the new superintendent.
Richardson is currently an assistant principal at the Wright Street school, a position which is being eliminated.
In addition, trustees approved a new certificated management job description for a program manager at Selma High School. A complete report by assistant superintendent Teresa Wood was included in the March 16 board packet.
Michelle Dominguez was named as the program manager.
Traditionally, a program manager at an elementary site has monitored categorical budgets, expenditures, and services for state and federally-funded programs such as service since to English learners, migrant students, and foster and homeless youth. Assessments are also a large part of the program manager’s responsibilities. The program manager also acts in lieu of the principal in his/her absence.