Moreno to receive JLF honor

Selma multi-sport athlete Clarissa Moreno will be one of the recipients of the Junior League of Fresno award and scholarship.

The honor is awarded to the top senior girl athletes in Fresno County and surrounding areas.

Moreno was a three-year varsity player for the softball team and played at the varsity level for four years with the girls basketball team. In her sophomore and junior years, Moreno was on the varsity volleyball team.

The senior will continue her softball career at Boise State next year.

Moreno was recently named the Central Sequoia League Most Valuable Player in girls basketball.

The JLF is a volunteer organization that honors young women in the Fresno community that have excelled in academics, athletics, and community service. According to the organization’s website, the JLF has recognized young women in those fields since 1982.

The award recipients usually get recognized at a banquet, but this year’s event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

