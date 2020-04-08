You are the owner of this article.
Moreno to receive JLF honor
In this April 10, 2019 Enterprise Recorder file photo, Selma shortstop Clarissa Moreno attempts to throw a runner out at first base during the third inning of a Central Sequoia League game against Kingsburg at Duran Diamond on April 2, 2019. 

 Jeremiah Martinez

Selma multi-sport athlete Clarissa Moreno will be one of the recipients of the Junior League of Fresno award and scholarship.

The honor is awarded to the top senior girl athletes in Fresno County and surrounding areas.

Moreno was a three-year varsity player for the softball team and played at the varsity level for four years with the girls basketball team. In her sophomore and junior years, Moreno was on the varsity volleyball team.

The senior will continue her softball career at Boise State next year.

Moreno was recently named the Central Sequoia League Most Valuable Player in girls basketball.

The JLF is a volunteer organization that honors young women in the Fresno community that have excelled in academics, athletics, and community service. According to the organization’s website, the JLF has recognized young women in those fields since 1982.

The award recipients usually get recognized at a banquet, but this year’s event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

