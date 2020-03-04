Mendoza places 2nd, Bears finish 7th at CIF State tourney

“It’s a great way to represent my team, my small town of Selma,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza and Soto wrestled through a scoreless first period and the latter would take a 2-1 lead after the second round. Mendoza scored on an escape before Soto took her down.

The third period began with Soto on bottom and Mendoza would keep her on the ground until there was 46 seconds left. Soto escaped and at the 23-second mark, she added to her lead on a takedown. Mendoza scored her final point by escaping with five seconds remaining.

“The finals match didn’t go our way, but she did everything we asked her to do,” said Jose “Pepe” Mendoza, Melanie’s older brother and Selma assistant coach. “We have nothing to be upset about. She went out there and wrestled her best match and came up short.”

“I know what she’s going through, I felt that pain. This is just the beginning for her. She’s going to go off to college and there’s bigger things to look forward to. Her high school career is over, but she left her mark”

Melanie has more wrestling ahead of her, as she will continue her athletic career at King University.

“We’ll see what the future holds for me,” she said.