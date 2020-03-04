Mendoza places 2nd, Bears finish 7th at CIF State tourney

BAKERSFIELD - Led by Melanie Mendoza, the Selma High girls wrestling team improved from last year’s finish at the CIF State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Mendoza finished as a finalist and the Bears placed seventh overall at the tourney, which occurred at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29. Selma finished in seventh place with a team score of 47 points. Last year, Selma ended the tourney in a tie for 10th place.
As for Mendoza, she improved from a fourth place finish in last year’s tournament.
“It was basically my last folkstyle match wrestling for Selma, I was trying to give it my all,” Mendoza said. “This isn’t the end for me.”
Mendoza fell 5-2 to Orland’s Jennifer Soto in a match between the top-two seeds at 121 pounds. Mendoza was the No. 2 seed while Soto was seeded as the top-ranked wrestler in the bracket.
Despite coming up short, Mendoza leaves Selma as an accomplished wrestler, concluding her prep career as a four-time state placer - the third girl in the program to reach that feat. The other two wrestlers to place four times were four-time undefeated state champions Gracie Figueroa and Alleida Martinez.
Mendoza was the program’s first state finalist since Figueroa and Martinez each won their fourth title in 2018.
“It’s a great way to represent my team, my small town of Selma,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza and Soto wrestled through a scoreless first period and the latter would take a 2-1 lead after the second round. Mendoza scored on an escape before Soto took her down.
The third period began with Soto on bottom and Mendoza would keep her on the ground until there was 46 seconds left. Soto escaped and at the 23-second mark, she added to her lead on a takedown. Mendoza scored her final point by escaping with five seconds remaining.
“The finals match didn’t go our way, but she did everything we asked her to do,” said Jose “Pepe” Mendoza, Melanie’s older brother and Selma assistant coach. “We have nothing to be upset about. She went out there and wrestled her best match and came up short.”
“I know what she’s going through, I felt that pain. This is just the beginning for her. She’s going to go off to college and there’s bigger things to look forward to. Her high school career is over, but she left her mark”
Melanie has more wrestling ahead of her, as she will continue her athletic career at King University.
“We’ll see what the future holds for me,” she said.
Prior to the finals, Melanie had a dominating tournament run, pinning her first four opponents. She pinned her first two opponents in the first period and the other two in the second.
Melanie was one of two state placers for the Bears with the other being Arykah Cuevas, who finished sixth at 235 pounds. Coach Sam Lopez said Cuevas is the program’s first state placer in that weight class.
Mariah Valdez and Vanessa Mares also represented Selma, but they each got eliminated from the tournament in the consolation bracket. Valdez went 2-2 in the 126 bracket and was out of the tourney after losing 5-0 to Mission Oak’s Izabella Evans in the fourth round of consolation.
The quarterfinals was the furthest Valdez advanced in the championship bracket, losing in the round by pinfall to California’s Kelly Escamilla.
As for Mares, she went 0-2 in the tournament after a 7-1 loss to Maya Letonia of Santa Cruz and was pinned by Benica’s Sonoma Arcilla.
With Melanie departing the program, Pepe said the other three girls had their best tournament performance of the season and he expects them to build off of the tourney heading into the next year.
“My girls are very green,” Pepe said. “It’s only uphill from here. We’re only going to get better and stronger.”
James Logan-Union City claimed its first state championship in program history with a finish of 94 points. The Colts edged out runner-up San Fernando, who had a score of 90.
Selma finished behind Albany (sixth place, 52 points), Silver Creek-San Jose (fifth, 53.5), Orland (fourth, 60), Pitman-Turlock (third, 64) and San Fernando.
“I hope they keep the legacy going,” Melanie said about the program’s future. “Selma has a lot of talent and I’m excited to come back in a few years and just watch my friends and family...watch them wrestle. Hopefully, they could accomplish what I couldn’t.”
