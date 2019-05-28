CLOVIS - After DeAndra McDaniel stood on the podium at the CIF State meet, the Selma High long and triple jumper was speechless once he realized his senior season was over.
“God is good, man,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel placed second in the triple jump event at the 101st annual CIF State Track & Field Championships at Buchanan High School on Saturday. He came in second with a mark of 48 feet and 2 ¾ inches, which is a personal record.
“To get second and put on for my city, put on for my family, and show God’s strength, it’s just amazing,” McDaniel said.
In front of the crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium, McDaniel set his career high in the event on his second attempt in the finals. He fouled in his first and third attempt in the first round. His second best mark of the night was at 47-00, which was his final high school jump.
The senior’s previous career best mark was 47-10.75, which was set at the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California on April 6.
Clovis North’s Caleb Foster won the triple jump event with a mark of 49-09.50. McDaniel also finished second to Foster at the Central Section Masters meet a week prior.
“That kid is amazing, all power to him,” McDaniel said about Foster. “He’s another man of faith, the sky’s the limit for him. I’m really proud of him. He’s a boss for real.”
McDaniel is Selma High’s first CIF State medalist since Rosario Sanchez finished first in the shot put event in 2007. McDaniel was the Bears' only athlete at this year's meet.
Becoming the school’s first state medalist in 12 years was an “amazing” feeling for McDaniel.
“Selma is such a small town and to put their name on a map is so amazing,” McDaniel said. “To put it on for track, it just feels great man….It’s crazy.”
McDaniel’s second place finish concludes his final prep season in track. It was a year where the future California Golden Bear described as “rough.”
Throughout the season, McDaniel said he dealt with injuries and fouled multiple times in both long and triple jump events in various meets.
At the state meet, McDaniel fouled in his first two attempts in the long jump during the first day. His only mark recorded in the long jump was 21-10 ¼, which missed the cut to qualify for the second day. The top 12 in the field events move on to finals and McDaniel finished 13th overall in the preliminaries.
It was McDaniel’s second-straight year competing in both long and triple jump events against state competition. It was his third consecutive year at the state meet competing in the triple jump event.
Despite not qualifying for the long jump finals, finishing his senior season as a state medalist in the triple jump event was a culmination of motivation and faith.
“I just took a lot of L’s [losses] to the chin,” McDaniel said. “I just kept rolling with the punches and I just kept believing in God and believing in myself and just put on for my family.”
Last season, McDaniel placed fourth in the event while representing Natomas High in Sacramento. McDaniel, a Selma native, returned to Selma High for his senior year after attending Natomas as a sophomore and junior. McDaniel attended Selma High as a freshman.
“He’s just resilient, that’s the biggest thing” Selma track coach Alex Reyes said. “All the adversity he’s gone through with stuff here and there, he never wavered, he’s just awesome.”
Now that his athletic prep career is over, McDaniel’s next stop will be at UC Berkeley (also known as Cal) where he will continue to compete in the long and triple events in the collegiate level.
“I’m excited for the school because I know it’s going to be difficult, but it’s going to make me learn a lot,” McDaniels said. “It’s more than the marks to me because I’m excited to be on a bigger scale so my voice could do a lot more now. I’m going to be a Division I athlete, so it feels amazing and I’m just going to continue to spread God’s word through the way.”
