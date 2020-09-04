Man, woman arrested for alleged possession of stolen firearm

SELMA — A man and woman were arrested by Selma Police after a loaded revolver was allegedly found in their car during a traffic stop on Thursday.
While conducting the stop, police say an officer observed a loaded Ruger Taurus .357 revolver on the front seat. After the duo was detained, the officer discovered that the handgun was allegedly stolen out of Fresno, police said.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Fernando Salinas, who was arrested on the charges of violation of parole, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license (DUI).
The woman arrested is 25-year-old Carmelita Perez Bernal, who was charged with carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member, transport of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded handgun that wasn’t registered to the owner and carrying a loaded stolen handgun.
Both Salinas and Perez Bernal are from Selma and were booked and transported to Fresno County Jail.
