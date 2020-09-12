Man, woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession

SELMA — Selma Police arrested a man and woman for alleged possession of methamphetamine on Thursday.
At around 3:30 p.m., an officer stopped a silver Honda at Sylvia Street and Third Street after the driver committed a traffic violation, police say. When the officer stopped the car, he made contact with the driver, Buck Edwards, and passenger, Stephanie Ortiz. Both Edwards and Ortiz are Selma residents.
Police said when the officer approached the car, he saw Edwards, 45, allegedly stuffing something in his front waistband area. Edwards was removed from the car and the officer conducted a search on him. Police said during the officer’s search, a large chunk of crystal methamphetamine fell out of Edwards’ shorts and onto the roadway.
The officer searched the vehicle and he allegedly discovered a scale that could be used to weigh methamphetamine under the driver’s seat and other items that were said to be indicative of drug sales, police say.
Edwards was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and transporting methamphetamine for sales. Police said Ortiz, 30, was allegedly also in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested on the possession charge, possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe and was on an $8,000 infraction warrant.
Police said the Honda was impounded and Edwards was processed at the Selma Police Department and later booked at Fresno County Jail. Police said Ortiz was cited at the scene of the traffic stop.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!