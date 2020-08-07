Man arrested for alleged possession of several weapons

SELMA — Selma Police arrested a man early Friday morning after they allegedly found him in possession of several weapons.
Officers responded to a call about a male who was laying in the middle of an alley at the 2400 block of Orange Avenue. Authorities located the man and identified him as 33-year-old Najeeb Robinson, a Selma resident.
Police say Robinson was in possession of several weapons including a stun gun, knives and a homemade jail-style weapon. Police said that the stun gun was found on Robinson while the other weapons were located in bags he used to lay with.
Police seized a total of four knives and one stun gun during their investigation.
Officers discovered Robinson was currently serving probation for an assault with a deadly weapon felony conviction in Fresno County. Police subsequently arrested Robinson on felony charges of possession of a stun gun and violating probation.
