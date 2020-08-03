Man arrested after injuring child during argument with girlfriend

SELMA — Selma Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after his girlfriend claimed he hurt their daughter by throwing a phone at her during an argument, according to Chief Jose Gomez.
Officers responded to Selma Hospital around 2:20 a.m. after they received reports that a 4-year-old child had been injured. When officers arrived, the girl was found to have a wound on top of her head that required stitches.
The mother of the girl told police her daughter’s injury occurred during an argument with her boyfriend, David Olias, who is the child’s father.
The mother said that when she threatened to call the police during the argument, Olias grabbed her phone and threw it. The device struck their daughter’s head, causing a laceration, police said.
Olias refused to let the mother leave, blocking the door, she said. Eventually, she was able to leave the residence and took her daughter to the emergency room.
Officers then responded to the residence at the 3800 block of McCall Avenue to arrest Olias, who was asleep in bed and arrested without incident. Olias, 28, was later transported to Fresno County Jail and was booked on felony charges of willful cruelty to a child, false imprisonment, and destroying a wireless communication device.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!