SELMA – One of Selma High’s campus security officers likely had no idea of what was coming when she stepped into the classroom where the Magnet yearbook is designed each year.
Yearbook adviser Melissa Luviano said when it came time for the students to nominate someone to dedicate their annual yearbook to, Lucy Calvillo’s name came up over and over again.
Luviano said Calvillo’s been a security officer for so long, she was there even when Luviano graduated with the Class of 2004.
“Selecting a staff member to dedicate the book to is always challenging, but this year, Lucy was voted as the recipient by an overwhelming number of votes. She’s been the security guard at Selma High for many years, even when I was a student. It was very special to dedicate the book to someone who has served our school and district for such a long time.”
Calvillo first earned her Associate of Arts degree at what was then called Kings River Community College. It’s now Reedley College. She went on to California State University, Fresno, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology with an emphasis in corrections. She had worked at Heartland Continuation while working on that degree and upon graduation was offered the campus security position at that campus in 1998. In 2000, she transferred to Selma High and has been there ever since.
Calvillo is a mother of five children, a grandmother of 13, enjoys traveling, reading and attending sporting and school events as a proud grandmother.
Over all those years, she’s obviously made an impression on students and staff alike.
The dedication page in the Magnet yearbook reads: “We love and appreciate you, Lucy. Thanks for your hard work and dedication to the district!”
Yearbook editor Martin Rodarte, a senior, said Calvillo has been part of the district for decades now and while staff members such as the custodians and security aren’t high-profile members of the district, they still play a crucial role in the smooth operations of the schools.
“Dedicating the book to Lucy was a nice change to be able to honor her hard work after all these years.”
Another senior, Elizabeth Buenrostro said the reason she nominated Calvillo for the dedication was because she realizes how important her role is in keeping the school in order.
“Although a lot of people might misunderstand her, she always has good intentions for the students and tries her hardest to keep a safe campus.”
After the students surprised her with the dedication on May 22, Calvillo was stunned, but appreciative.
“Thank you and your entire yearbook class for the dedicating the book to me. I’m sure there were more deserving staff and that you and the students picked me is an honor! I was completely surprised! Again, thank you so much!”
