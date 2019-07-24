FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA - Incoming Fresno State wrestler and former Selma High standout Jace Lucahu claimed the 152-pound national championship at the 2019 USA Wrestling Freestyle Junior Nationals at Fargo, North Dakota on July 16.
Luchau was named the freestyle tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler after defeating five of the tourney’s eight placers, including the defending champion and the top ranked 152-pounder in the country - Keegan O’Toole of Wisconsin - in the semifinals.
The Fresno State-bound wrestler was one of two champions from California - the other being Andre Gonzales - and is the third competitor from the state to earn the Outstanding Wrestler award. Luchau claimed California’s first Outstanding Wrestler award since 1975. Lucahu is the first National Champion and Outstanding Wrestler from Selma.
After defeating O’Toole 12-7 in the semifinals, Lucahu ended his 7-0 championship run with a 8-2 victory over West Virginia’s John Martin Best in the finals.
Luchau started the tournament with a 10-0 technical fall win over Florida’s Andy Martinez. In the round of 64, Luchau defeated Michigan’s Derek Gilcher 7-3, followed by a 7-0 victory over Indiana’s Jonathan Kervin in the round of 32.
In the round of 16, Luchau advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Oregon’s Legend Lamar 8-4. Luchau defeated Cael Carlson of Minnesota in a 10-0 technical fall win in the quarterfinals.
Lucahu’s was not done in Fargo after the freestyle tournament. The future Bulldog also competed in the Greco-Roman portion of the tournament in the 160-pound division. Luchau went 6-3 enroute to a sixth place finish.
Luchau will enter his freshman season at Fresno State as a 10-time All-American, which is the most of any male wrestler from Selma High.
