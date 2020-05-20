Lucahu transfers from Fresno State

“It’s not going to be D-I caliber, but at the end of the day, I’m getting a degree,” Luchau said. “I’m going to get a master’s, I’m getting my school paid for, I’m getting taken care of. So D-I or NAIA, it doesn’t matter. I still get to wrestle, do what I love, while getting my stuff paid for.”

Lucahu committed to his new school during the same weekend he visited the school. His visit was five days instead of two because the coronavirus pandemic caused his original flight to be canceled. It was a blessing in disguise, as Luchau immersed himself into the city during the extra time he spent in Atlanta.

“It gave me an opportunity to see everything around there,” Luchau said. “I just fell in love with Atlanta.”

One of the notable moments from his trip was visiting the Cascade Skating Rink, a site most notably known from the film “ATL,” which is one of Luchau’s favorites.

“I’ve been watching that movie since I was 10 years old,” Luchau said. “That’s like one of our family movies.”

He took a picture with the sign outside, as the rink was closed due to the pandemic.

“I’m for sure going to go [when it opens],” Luchu said about the skating rink.