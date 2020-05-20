Lucahu transfers from Fresno State

After spending his freshman year wrestling for Fresno State, former Selma High wrestler Jace Luchau is moving to the south.
Lucahu will be transferring to Life University in Marietta, Georgia, a suburb 17 miles away from Atlanta. Life U is a four-year private institution and is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Running Eagles wrestling team competes in the Mid South Conference.
“The [Life U] coaching staff was really good,” Luchau said. “They seem like they’re going to take me to the next level. There was too much to pass up.”
In his lone year with the Bulldogs, Lucahu had an 8-6 record as a redshirt freshman. Luchau loves the university, city and the team, but he said being close to home provided “distractions” for him while he was a Fresno State student athlete.
Even though Luchau considers the move as necessary, transferring from Fresno State was a tough decision for him.
“I wasn’t sure at first if leaving home was what I wanted to do,” Luchau said. “Once I went out there to Atlanta, I just knew that this is where I want to be. This place is amazing and I could see myself living here for five years for school or even after that. It was beautiful out there.”
Even though Luchau is transferring to a lower collegiate level, wrestling in college while getting an education is what matters to him.
“It’s not going to be D-I caliber, but at the end of the day, I’m getting a degree,” Luchau said. “I’m going to get a master’s, I’m getting my school paid for, I’m getting taken care of. So D-I or NAIA, it doesn’t matter. I still get to wrestle, do what I love, while getting my stuff paid for.”
Lucahu committed to his new school during the same weekend he visited the school. His visit was five days instead of two because the coronavirus pandemic caused his original flight to be canceled. It was a blessing in disguise, as Luchau immersed himself into the city during the extra time he spent in Atlanta.
“It gave me an opportunity to see everything around there,” Luchau said. “I just fell in love with Atlanta.”
One of the notable moments from his trip was visiting the Cascade Skating Rink, a site most notably known from the film “ATL,” which is one of Luchau’s favorites.
“I’ve been watching that movie since I was 10 years old,” Luchau said. “That’s like one of our family movies.”
He took a picture with the sign outside, as the rink was closed due to the pandemic.
“I’m for sure going to go [when it opens],” Luchu said about the skating rink.
Other than looking forward to living in the Atlanta area, he’s eager to join the Life U Running Eagles wrestling team, a program that had a 14-1 dual record and sent 10 qualifiers to the NAIA National Championships this past March. The 10 national qualifiers were the most in program history.
Luchau said the team is diverse with many of the wrestlers having different interests.
“I have all my friends here in California, but when I go there, I’m looking to make a bunch of new friends,” Luchau said.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!