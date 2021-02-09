Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The Santa Rosa Rancheria has undertaken the monumental task of creating its own police force, jury system, and jail facility, according to Eugene Rosette, the new Tribal Justice Court and Law Administrator. He has the task of developing a plan to incorporate federal and tribal laws into a system tailored for the Santa Rosa Rancheria, one that will be fair to all who enter the tribal lands.
You think you’re dumb read this: I live in a semi-rural area. We recently had a new neighbor call the local township administrative office to request the removal of the Deer Crossing sign on our road. The reason: many deer were being hit by cars and he no longer wanted them to cross there.
25 Years Ago
Tom Martinez, a man who spends the majority of his time helping others through his volunteer work at the Lemoore Senior Center, was named the city’s Citizen of the Year for 1996. Tom Buford, president of the local Chamber, said Friday’s gala event was the best in its long history. He said Friday’s dinner saw the greatest number of tables and the most people at those tables since the Chamber began honoring a Citizen of the Year in 1959. Martinez was honored for his tireless efforts on behalf of the Lemoore Senior Center, which last year celebrated its 10th anniversary as a fixture of Lemoore society for the elderly.
Lemoore High School placed second in the Future Farmers of America State Finals Citrus Judging Contest held at California State University, Fresno Saturday, Feb. 3. Team members are Brianna Potter, Michele Rodrigues, and Nancy Whyte. Their coach is Lynn Martindale.
45 Years Ago
Lemoore High School senior John Zerr was named the school’s Tiger of the Year Friday night during the halftime of the Hanford-Lemoore varsity basketball contest. The award, voted on by the student body, recognizes an “all-around” student at the local high school. The son of Jack and Karen Zerr has been active in numerous school organizations and sports teams, most notably basketball.
50 Years Ago
Jerry Bendale, chairman of the Merchants’ Committee of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce reports that 85 percent of the stores will be closed on newly designated Washington’s birthday, Feb. 15. The new holiday, as most everyone knows, is a legal national holiday in commemoration of Washington which has been shifted to a Monday in order to give Americans the benefit of a three-day holiday, instead of breaking up business operations in the middle of the week. Memorial Day, our next holiday, which traditionally falls on May 30, will be moved also to Monday, May 31, this year.
Actual site for Lemoore’s new million-gallon reservoir has been selected by the City Council, who confirmed its location as part of the new city water system Tuesday evening. It is a 1.3 acre plot located just west of the Western Condensing plant which is on Lemoore Avenue, but the city property will actually front G Street. It is 305 feet in depth, north and south, and 160 feet in width. G Street slants so that the depth is not quite the same on the east and west sides. This is county territory immediately outside the city, but conveniently located for best municipal water purposes, according to City Engineer William McGlasson.
100 Years Ago
Monday, February 7, the Lemoore Union High School under the supervision of Miss Pratt and some of the advanced cooking girls began serving lunches to the students. As the Domestic Science teacher has not the time to prepare lunches even with the help of the advanced girls, Mrs. Leeper has been hired to do the cooking. The lunches are being served by the advanced girls in cafeteria style. The price of the lunch will depend upon the student’s appetite as the price is so much per dish. The prices are: a hot drink 5c; desserts 5c to 10c; the main dishes 10c to 15c or hot meat sandwich and a dish of potatoes 15c. There are other prepared dishes so that the student may have a choice. The girls who help with the preparation and serving of the lunches will be given credit for their work.
P.A. Linebanger, strong man, gave an exhibition of physical strength on Heinlen and D streets yesterday afternoon. Saturday night he performed in Dinuba, and he left for Coalinga yesterday afternoon. He attracted a large crowd, and according to reports, was true to his claims. Among other feats he performed, was the breaking of huge spikes with his teeth.
