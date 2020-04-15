Looking ahead: Selma, Kingsburg football schedules

With spring sports canceled, there is still hope that sports in the fall will proceed as usual.
Looking ahead to football season, it should be a special year for both Selma and Kingsburg high schools. The Bears are expected to play at the newly renovated Staley Stadium and the Vikings will look to bounce back from last year’s quarterfinal playoff loss. Both teams are expected to have multiple key players returning.
If the season does start on time, let's look ahead to the Selma and Kingsburg football schedules.
Kingsburg
After a scrimmage at Redwood, the Vikings will officially kickoff the season at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium to face Buchanan, scheduled for Aug. 21.
Kingsburg is slated to host Washington Union on Aug. 28, following road games against Lemoore (Sept. 4) and Kerman (Sept. 11) before wrapping up the preseason at home against Porterville on Sept. 18.
After a bye week, the Vikings return to the field for Central Sequoia League action. Kingsburg is scheduled to start the CSL schedule with back-to-back home games against Exeter (Oct. 2) and Central Valley Christian (Oct. 9).
The Vikings have road games against Dinuba (Oct. 16) and Hanford West (Oct. 23) before concluding the regular season at home versus Selma.
Last season, Kingsburg went 10-0 during the regular season, but were upset in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals. As the top seed, the Vikings fell 29-22 to No. 8 Central Valley Christian.
It was the first time that Kingsburg went undefeated in the regular season since 2009.
The Vikings should be among the favorites to win the Division III title with the return of quarterback Jett Jackson (ACL injury) alongside CSL Most Valuable Player Blake Spomer, Micah Spomer, Kaden Tate, Connor McFall and Cal Muxlow.
Selma
The Bears are scheduled to open the season on the road against Kerman on Aug. 21 and are slated to officially play their first game at the newly renovated Staley Stadium against Madera on Aug. 28.
Selma will alternate home and away contests from Sept. 4 through Sept. 18 in the final three games of the preseason. The Bears are scheduled to play Sunnyside on the road (Sept. 4), following a rematch of the Division IV championship game at home against Washington Union (Sept. 11) and will capped off the preseason on the road against Reedley (Sept. 18).
After a bye week, Selma is scheduled for back-to-back home games to start CSL play. The Bears will host Hanford West (Oct. 2) and Dinuba (Oct. 9) to begin the league schedule.
The remaining CSL schedule will be a road game against Exeter (Oct. 16), a home game against Central Valley Christan (Oct. 23) and the regular season finale against Kingsburg at Vikings Stadium (Oct. 30).
This year’s meeting between Selma and Kingsburg will be the 88th Annual Battle of the Fire Extinguisher.
Last season, the Bears (11-3, 4-1 CSL) claimed the Division IV title after defeating Washington Union 35-21 on the road. Selma’s season ended in the CIF Southern California Division 4-AA Regional Championship. The Bears fell 42-29 to Highland in the state playoff game.
All 14 of Selma’s games were on the road due to reconstruction of Staley Stadium.
Notable returners for the Bears include quarterback Joey Ramirez, Aaron Blancas, Aaron Moreno, Zach Zarate, Jon Ambrose and Todd Weaver.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
