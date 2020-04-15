Looking ahead: Selma, Kingsburg football schedules

Last season, Kingsburg went 10-0 during the regular season, but were upset in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals. As the top seed, the Vikings fell 29-22 to No. 8 Central Valley Christian.

It was the first time that Kingsburg went undefeated in the regular season since 2009.

The Vikings should be among the favorites to win the Division III title with the return of quarterback Jett Jackson (ACL injury) alongside CSL Most Valuable Player Blake Spomer, Micah Spomer, Kaden Tate, Connor McFall and Cal Muxlow.

Selma

The Bears are scheduled to open the season on the road against Kerman on Aug. 21 and are slated to officially play their first game at the newly renovated Staley Stadium against Madera on Aug. 28.

Selma will alternate home and away contests from Sept. 4 through Sept. 18 in the final three games of the preseason. The Bears are scheduled to play Sunnyside on the road (Sept. 4), following a rematch of the Division IV championship game at home against Washington Union (Sept. 11) and will capped off the preseason on the road against Reedley (Sept. 18).