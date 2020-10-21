Letter to the Editor: Who decides if church is essential?

Dear Editor,
On the front page of the Selma Oct. 14 Enterprise is a tab that says:
"Praying during the pandemic
Are local churches 'essential' and who decides?"
People who want churches are the deciders..
It's like asking, "Is eating essential during the pandemic?"
"Are hospitals essential?"
We mingle with people at our jobs — Is that essential? Church, also, is essential. It is essential to our well being to worship God together. It gives strength and food for our souls.
We need that to cope with today's events. It gives hope, inner joy, and prevents riots.
Paul says in Romans 8:38-39 that nothing (not even a pandemic) is able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus out Lord.
Yes! We need Gospel-preaching churches.
Dave and Maxine Clark
Selma
