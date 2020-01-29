REEDLEY - A late second half goal from Dinuba proved to be the difference in a 2-1 loss for Selma on Friday.
The Emperors handed the Bears their third consecutive loss after scoring the eventual game winner on a shot from Emily Morfin in the 73rd minute.
“It definitely deflated us a little bit,” Bears coach Luis Zamora said about Dinuba’s go-ahead score. “So late in the game to let in a goal when we’re holding pretty well, playing pretty well. The killer for our team all season, that longball, we’re always getting beat by that longball. That’s what came down to it today. Two free kicks, two long balls that get through and that’s where they finished the opportunities.”
Every contest during the Bears’ losing streak have all been Central Sequoia League games. Before they played Hanford West on Tuesday, the Bears were 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the CSL.
“It’s really frustrating that our play on the field doesn’t match the outcome,” forward Leslie Figueroa said. “The season is almost over, but we still have to keep pushing because we have playoffs to get ready for.”
The Bears got on the board first with a goal from Brieana Medina, who scored in the second minute. The Emperors went on to tie the game nearly before halftime on a goal from Emperors’ striker Krysta Casas. She scored the equalizer in the 38th minute.
Before the tying score, Mya Rosas almost gave the Bears a two-goal lead on a shot that sailed over the net in the 10th minute.
The Bears scoring opportunities in the second half were chances they weren’t able to capitalize. Leslie Figueroa and Rosas missed back-to-back shots in the 60th minute. Figueroa’s shot ricochet off the left post and Rosas’ goal attempt was a wide open miss.
“We just need to communicate more and work together as a team,” Mediana said. “We’re almost there. Tonight we had a good game, so hopefully we can keep working.”
You have free articles remaining.
Zamora called the loss frustrating due his team controlling the ball and creating more chances at the goal.
“We kept the ball pretty well and created good chances out wide,” Zamora said. “Missed a few opportunities and the two opportunities that Dinuba had, they capitalized.”
During the Bears’ three-game losing streak, Selma has been outscored 11-1. The Bears fell 4-0 to Kingsburg on Jan. 17 and went on to lose 5-0 to Central Valley Christian on Jan. 21.
Heading into Tuesday’s game against Hanford West, the Bears’ focus was to finish the season strong and aim for the highest possible seed for the playoffs. In the CIF Central Section Division III rankings, Maxpreps currently ranks the Bears at No. 8.
“There’s still three games ahead of us, but I think we’re on the right path,” Zamora said. “Just trying to get our performance up. Finish those little details to make that push into the playoffs. I have no doubt that we’ll get in there. We’ve been a solid squad and had some good performances all season.”
The Bears last played Hanford West on the road on Tuesday (after press time).
Up next
Selma will play Exeter (9-4-1, 6-1-1 CSL) at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bears fell 1-0 to the Monarchs on Jan. 7. The Bears will conclude the regular season against Immanuel on Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.