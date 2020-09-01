You have permission to edit this article.
Kingsburg man arrested for alleged possession of stolen motorcycle
Selma PD: Mug shot

George Riddle

 Contributed by the Selma Police Department

SELMA — A Kingsburg man was arrested by Selma Police Sunday morning for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Officers noticed what they referred to as a "suspicious" motorcycle driven by a male with a female passenger enter the Walmart parking lot around 8:20 a.m. Police say the man and woman got off the bike and entered the store.

While the man and woman were inside, officers checked the vehicle and found that the motorcycle was stolen out of Dinuba. Police say the bike was modified with different paint to conceal the original description.

Officers surveyed the area and waited for the man and woman to exit the store. When they left Walmart, officers made contact with the duo and took them into custody.

Police identified the male as Kingsburg resident George Riddle, 46, and arrested him on the charge of possession of a stolen motorcycle on scene. Riddle also had an outstanding warrant out of Tulare County.

Officers released the unidentified female after being led to believe that she wasn’t involved in the incident, police say.

Riddle was later booked to Fresno County Jail.

