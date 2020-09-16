K&E Ranch hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

SELMA — After opening in March, K&E Ranch finally held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of its downtown Selma store on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Once the ribbon was cut, vendors gave free samples inside the store and items offered included independently made products such as eggs, bread, milk, salsa, sausage, cheese and nut butters. K&E Ranch owners Kim and Erik Skidmore asked each vendor to sell their products at their store after crossing paths at various farmers markets throughout the Central Valley. The Skidmores would sell eggs and bread at those same farmers markets before opening their store.

“A lot of these people are people that were at the farmers markets with us,” Kim Skidmore said. “A lot of us were like ‘Where do we go now?’ and some people are just festival people. They go and do the big events and all events are closed. I just went and reached out to them and said ‘Hey I have a place, we want to put some stuff in our store.’”

When Erik Skidmore cut the ribbon, he said it was a “good” feeling, but he added that opening a store was an “unintended consequence” during an unprecedented year.

“We initially did not plan on opening a store here and our initial plan was to have some place to store all the regular supplies and have a packing facility that would meet with health standards,” Erik said. “The property owners wanted some retail presence. So it was a secondary thing.”

The vendors that were handing out samples included Selma-based company Poindexter Nut Company, Truxel's Blends, Tres Bien Creamery, GarlicVille’s Best, Grandma’s Old Fashioned Butter Bunches and Schapansky German Sausage out of Reedley. The store also sells aprons, candles, pies, cookies, and Rosa Brothers milk.