Iron Grip reopens under 'Phase 3'

SELMA - California allowed more businesses to reopen with modifications on Friday, which included gyms, bars and restaurants.
Iron Grip Gym in Selma was one of the fitness facilities to reopen last week in the area. Gyms were allowed to reopen under “Phase 3” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-step process of reopening the state.
“We’re happy to open up,”Iron Grip owner Jesse Herrera said. “We are going to do the social distancing precautions with our members.”
Herrera owns all Iron Grip locations in Dinuba, Tulare and Woodlake. The Selma location first opened in 2005. The first Iron Grip facility opened in Dinuba in 1990.
All Iron Grip locations had a “soft” opening on Friday with modifications including adjusted hours, placing equipment six feet apart, and limiting the amount of guests. Herrera said all locations are operating with 25% capacity and is recommending guests to wear masks while working out. All employees will be wearing masks during business hours.
“We’re fully staffed,” Herrera said about his employees. “We have the same employees as before.”
To limit the amount of guests, Herrera said there will be a waiting list if the gym reaches 25% capacity.
“When there is a spot open, we’ll let them in,” Herrera said.
Herrera said his gyms have a good “track record” sanitation, but the seriousness has elevated with the reopening.
“At noon, we have somebody completely sanitize all the equipment,” Herrera said. “From 1 o’clock on, we have people coming in again and then at night, we repeat it. We have somebody all day around the cardio area and the more used equipment.”
For the time being, Iron Gym will operate with adjusted hours from Monday through Saturday. The gym will be closed on Sundays.
Herrera said the gym will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
