Healing through African drumming

“For me, drumming has always been separate from social work,” McDaniel said. “I always knew music could be used to bridge people together, but it wasn’t until last year that I became more interested in drumming intervention and music therapy among youth experiencing trauma or who lack mental health services. I didn’t want to be known as just the social worker that plays the drums on the weekends. I want to be able to say I’m actually using my gift to help others.”

This inspired McDaniel to create Libota Mbonda, which has now performed at or coordinated healing drum circles for nearly 20 schools across the Central Valley.

McDaniel’s work, in particular, is aimed at African American youth in middle school, and using drumming as an intervention for at-risk youth.

“Kids at that age are trying to figure out who they are,” McDaniel said. “By tying in African drumming, we are making connections back to their culture and history, while also helping them form their identity and providing them an outlet to practice their social and emotional skills.”

“These kids may not see African Americans represented in their schools, so to be able to make connections with them and for them to be able to say to us ‘hey, I look like you’ is so important. It’s those little moments that mean so much.”