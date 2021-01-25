Grades K-6 won't return to class until at least February

The cohorts were few in numbers earlier in the school year but effective. “The kids that really need the help are getting what they needed," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd. It is a small number in each school.
Probably because of the pandemic, 29 staff members requested a leave of absence from positions like four teachers (math, English, special day class and newcomers/migrant, two bus drivers, campus safety officer, seven food service assistant and others.
Patience and flexibility have been key words for Dr. Shepherd and the county health department.
School officials didn’t release the number of COVID cases in the district for students but did have the numbers for certificated and classified staff, administration and board members. Fourty positive cases have been reported for certificated personnel while 44 cases have been reported to classified personnel.
Other schools were able to come back because waivers were approved before Thanksgiving.
