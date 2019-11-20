SELMA - Next stop, East Lansing.
In a ceremony attended by family, friends, and coaches, Selma High wrestler Tristan Lujan officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Michigan State. The ceremony was held in the Selma High dining hall on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
“It’s amazing,” Tristan’s mother Connie Lujan said. “This moment is amazing as a parent. This is a goal that you have for your kids, to get a good education, to go to a top college, especially for his wrestling career and everything that he’s put into it. It’s amazing.”
Originally, Tristan verbally committed to Fresno State, but he changed his decision to become a Spartan after his on-campus visit.
“There’s nothing against Fresno State, Fresno State was my first love,” Tristan said. “I’ll always have love for that program, but Michigan State just provided me a better opportunity for my education and I just think that was better for my future going forward.”
During his recruiting process, Tristan drew interest from several programs including Stanford and Princeton.
Tristan plans to pursue a pre-law degree alongside a minor in sports marketing. His educational goals include earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree before he seeks a career as a sports agent or attorney.
Bears co-head coach Joey Areyano said he has witnessed Tristan’s dedication and determination during practice.
“He’s always pushing himself. He works hard,” Areyano said. “Those are the tools you need at the next level. In order to reach the highest point in wrestling is that hard work ethic. If you don’t got that, talent will only take you so far, but that hard work ethic that he carries with him, I really believe that he'll be an All-American. I won’t be surprised if he ends up winning an NCAA title too.”
Areyano said he’s looking forward to watching Tristan compete for the green and white.
“We’re excited to see him there at the next level, excited to see a Selma kid wrestling in that conference” Areyano said. “I have the Big 10 Network on DirecTV, so I’ll be ready [to watch] him.”
The Big 10 Conference is considered the toughest wrestling conference in the NCAA Division I level. As of press time, nine schools from the Big 10 were ranked in the top 25 in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association coaches poll.
“I’m ready for that,” Tristan said about competing in the Big 10. “I like to be under the lights.”
As a junior, Lujan won his first CIF State championship in March after a 2-1 victory over Buchanan’s Carlos Negrete Jr. in the 113 finals. Heading into the tournament, Lujan was California’s top-ranked wrestler in his weight class. FloWrestling ranked Lujan as the country’s No. 4 wrestler at 113 pounds.
