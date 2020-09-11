Gas station clerk, former employee arrested for alleged fake robbery

SELMA — After a police investigation, two women were arrested on Thursday by Selma Police for allegedly faking a robbery at a gas station on Aug. 19.
Before 5 p.m. on that day, officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at the 76 gas station on 1705 Second Street. When officers arrived, the gas station clerk allegedly told them that she had been robbed and provided a description of a suspect who fled the scene, police say.
Police said the clerk also told officers she believed the suspect had a weapon, but she never saw one during the alleged crime. Police determined that the suspect got away with approximately $1,700 from the register.
During an investigation, police say detectives were suspicious of the clerk’s statements, saying they didn’t match up to video surveillance provided by the business and her actions leading up to the alleged robbery were inconsistent with previous transactions at the cash register.
When detectives were watching the surveillance video, police say they observed the suspect arriving on scene in a vehicle minutes before the reported robbery. Police said detectives tracked down the suspect’s vehicle to a residence in Selma and they determined that car was driven at the time of the reported robbery by a former employee of the gas station.
After that observation, detectives discovered that the store clerk, Valerie Bobadilla, 34, and the alleged robbery suspect Christine Wise, 43, were friends on social media.
Police said detectives served a search warrant at the residence in question and developed enough probable cause to take both women into custody for allegedly faking the robbery.
Bobadilla and Wise were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for conspiracy to commit burglary and grand theft.
