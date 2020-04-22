Four Selma wrestlers sign to colleges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four Selma High wrestlers will continue to compete at the next level, as Rudy Garcia, Devin Murphy, Isaiah Hernandez and Melanie Mendoza each signed a National Letter of Intent to colleges.

The signings were announced on Team Selma Wrestling’s Facebook page last week.

Garcia and Murphy will wrestle at the University of Dubuque in Iowa, Hernandez will continue his career at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and Mendoza will join the women’s program at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.

Garcia, Murphy, and Hernandez signed their letters last week while Mendoza signed hers on March 10.

All four wrestlers competed at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in February.

Murphy finished fourth in the 132 pound division and Garcia placed eighth in the 195 weight class. Hernandez didn’t place in the tournament, but had a 3-2 record at 182 pounds.

Selma finished in fifth in the boys tournament.

Mendoza finished as a finalist in the 121-pound bracket at the girls state tournament. In the finals, Mendoza fell 5-2 to Orland’s Jennifer Soto, who was the top-ranked wrestler in the bracket. Mendoza was the bracket’s No. 2 seed.