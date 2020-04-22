Four Selma wrestlers sign to colleges

Four Selma High wrestlers will continue to compete at the next level, as Rudy Garcia, Devin Murphy, Isaiah Hernandez and Melanie Mendoza each signed a National Letter of Intent to colleges.
The signings were announced on Team Selma Wrestling’s Facebook page last week.
Garcia and Murphy will wrestle at the University of Dubuque in Iowa, Hernandez will continue his career at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and Mendoza will join the women’s program at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.
Garcia, Murphy, and Hernandez signed their letters last week while Mendoza signed hers on March 10.
All four wrestlers competed at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in February.
Murphy finished fourth in the 132 pound division and Garcia placed eighth in the 195 weight class. Hernandez didn’t place in the tournament, but had a 3-2 record at 182 pounds.
Selma finished in fifth in the boys tournament.
Mendoza finished as a finalist in the 121-pound bracket at the girls state tournament. In the finals, Mendoza fell 5-2 to Orland’s Jennifer Soto, who was the top-ranked wrestler in the bracket. Mendoza was the bracket’s No. 2 seed.
Despite coming up short, Mendoza leaves Selma as an accomplished wrestler, concluding her prep career as a four-time state placer - the third girl in the program to reach that feat. The other two wrestlers to place four times were four-time undefeated state champions Gracie Figueroa and Alledia Martinez, who both currently wrestle at Menlo College.
Prior to the finals, Mendoza had a dominating tournament run, pinning her first four opponents. She pinned her first two opponents in the first period and the other two in the second.
Mendoza was one of two girls to place for the Bears with the other being Arykah Cuevas, who finished sixth at 235 pounds. Mendoza was the program’s first state finalist since 2018.
“It’s a great way to represent my team, my small town of Selma,” Mendoza said after her finals match on Feb. 29.
Selma placed seventh overall in the girls tourney, an improvement from a 10th place tie in 2019.
