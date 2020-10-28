You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four candidates vying for Health Care Board seats
0 comments

Four candidates vying for Health Care Board seats

  • 0

SELMA — Four candidates are vying for seats as directors on the Selma Health Care Board in the Nov. 3 election.

Lorane Avalos, a retired nurse, is the incumbent in District 2. She is opposed by plumbing contractor Joel Fedor.

In District 4, board president Rose Robertson is not running for re-election. Candidates to succeed her are Armando Guerra, a retired law enforcement officer, and Daniel Serimian, a farmer and businessman.

The Selma Health Care District uses tax monies to provide funding for agencies and organizations that help contribute to the health of Selma residents.

Board members serve four-year terms. Colleen Nelson (District 5), Anthony Herrera (District 3) and Leticia Gallardo (District 1) will be up for re-election in 2022.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News