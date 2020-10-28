Four candidates vying for Health Care Board seats

SELMA — Four candidates are vying for seats as directors on the Selma Health Care Board in the Nov. 3 election.
Lorane Avalos, a retired nurse, is the incumbent in District 2. She is opposed by plumbing contractor Joel Fedor.
In District 4, board president Rose Robertson is not running for re-election. Candidates to succeed her are Armando Guerra, a retired law enforcement officer, and Daniel Serimian, a farmer and businessman.
The Selma Health Care District uses tax monies to provide funding for agencies and organizations that help contribute to the health of Selma residents.
Board members serve four-year terms. Colleen Nelson (District 5), Anthony Herrera (District 3) and Leticia Gallardo (District 1) will be up for re-election in 2022.
