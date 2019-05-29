{{featured_button_text}}
 Contributed by Central College Dutch Athletics

PELLA, IOWA - Former Selma High wrestler Rob Areyano was honored for his contributions to the Central College wrestling team this winter at the squad’s recent awards banquet.

Areyano was named the Outstanding Freshman Award winner after a solid freshman season.

The former Selma Bear compiled a 28-6 record with 14 falls and three techicial falls. Areyano had numerous top three finishes in tournaments during his freshman campaign. He finished his first collegiate season by placing fifth in the 149 weight division at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional in February.

Areyano also earned All-American Rivers Conference honors as a freshman. The Central College Dutch went 13-3 overall and finished third place at the NCAA Division III Central Regional tournament on Feb. 24.

Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

