Figueroa places first, 11 Selma wrestlers qualify for Masters

LEMOORE - Selma High’s Richard Figueroa was the school’s only champion at the CIF Central Section Division I tournament at Lemoore High School on Saturday.
A takedown was the difference in a 3-1 victory over Clovis North’s Joey Cruz in the 115-pound finals. Figueroa previously bested Cruz for first place at the Doc Buchanan Invitational on Jan. 4. They were the top-two seeds in bracket at the Division I tourney with Figueroa entering the tournament at No. 1.
“It feels good,” Figueroa said about his win. “Before yesterday I got kind of sick so I’ve been coughing, just haven’t been feeling good, I wasn’t 100% there. I had to clear my mind and just fight through no matter what.”
After a scoreless first period, Figueroa started the second in the bottom position and he would earn an escape point two seconds into the round. As time wind down in the period, Figueroa extended his lead 3-0 by earning two points on a takedown with 23 seconds left on the clock.
Figueroa held onto the win after Cruz earned an escape point in the third period.
In a likely event that Figueroa would face Cruz for a second straight week at the CIF Central Section Masters tourney, the junior said he’ll be ready to face his Clovis North counterpart.
“I’m going to prepare,” Figueroa said. “Hopefully the sickness goes away so I could back a full 100% and score more points out there.”
Tristan Lujan was also finalist for Selma, but he fell to Buchanan’s Carlos Negrete Jr in the 122 championship match. Negrete Jr. earned the victory in overtime in a match that lasted eight minutes and 30 seconds. Lujan and Negrete Jr. were the top-two seeds in the bracket. Lujan entered the bracket as the top-seeded wrestler.
“The result wasn’t what I expected, but I went out there and I did what I had to do,” Lujan said. “The refs played a little bit of a part, but I can’t leave it up to them. Well, I’ll see him at state and that’s where it counts.”
In a rivalry that’s brewed over the past two seasons, Lujan has beaten Negrete Jr. in their previous four meetings with his most recent victory occuring at this year’s Doc B tournament. Negrete Jr’s last win in the series was at the Doc B tourney in 2019.
Lujan and Negrete Jr. wrestled to a scoreless first period and the former would earn the match’s first point in the beginning of the second. Lujan started the second round in the bottom position and escaped four seconds into the period.
The Michigan State-bound wrestler and his coaches thought he had a takedown in the second, but the referees nullified his two points after one of Negrete Jr’s feet was out of bounds.
Negrete Jr. tied the match with an escape in the third period after starting the round on bottom. As both were working for the takedown, the two would wrestle in a neutral stance for the remainder of the period, forcing overtime.
After the one-minute overtime period was scoreless, another two 30-second rounds would continue the match. In the 30-second periods, each wrestler takes a turn starting each round in the bottom position.
Negrete Jr. gained an advantage in the first 30-second period, escaping for a point and Lujan earned an escape point of his own in the next round.
With Negrete Jr. scoring first in overtime, he was declared the winner after Lujan failed to score in seventh period.
“The person who scores the first point usually gets choice in the third period and if Tristan would’ve got away, he would’ve won the match,” Selma coach Sam Lopez said. “The guy rode us so he gets the win...It's a little setback and from my experience it's sometimes good for a guy to get a loss before the state meet. It picks up the practice and intensity and gets the fire started and the juices going.”
As for the team, Selma will have a total of 11 wrestlers competing at the Central Section Masters tournament this weekend. In the Division I tourney, the top 10 placers in each weight class advance to Masters.
Other than Figueroa and Lujan, the other nine wrestlers that moving on are Nate Gonzalez (108 pounds, fourth place), Kimo Leia (128, fourth), Devin Murphy (134, fourth), Matthew Arias (140, ninth), George Zuniga (154, third), Tyler Sepulveda (162, fourth), Isaiah Hernandez (184, fourth), Rudy Garcia (197, sixth) and Alan Herrera (222, 10th).
The Bears had eight wrestlers that were semifinalists in their respective weight classes; Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lujan, Murphy, Zuniga, Sepulveda, Hernandez and Garcia.
“Much better today, yesterday we came out kind of flat,” Lopez said. “Next week we’ll wrestle better. We usually don’t wrestle good at this week for some reason, but we’ll start picking it up.”
The Central Section Masters tournament will take place at Hoover High School on Friday and Saturday. The top 10 placers in each weight class qualify for the CIF State meet on Feb. 27-29 in Bakersfield.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com