Figueroa places first, 11 Selma wrestlers qualify for Masters

Tristan Lujan was also finalist for Selma, but he fell to Buchanan’s Carlos Negrete Jr in the 122 championship match. Negrete Jr. earned the victory in overtime in a match that lasted eight minutes and 30 seconds. Lujan and Negrete Jr. were the top-two seeds in the bracket. Lujan entered the bracket as the top-seeded wrestler.

“The result wasn’t what I expected, but I went out there and I did what I had to do,” Lujan said. “The refs played a little bit of a part, but I can’t leave it up to them. Well, I’ll see him at state and that’s where it counts.”

In a rivalry that’s brewed over the past two seasons, Lujan has beaten Negrete Jr. in their previous four meetings with his most recent victory occuring at this year’s Doc B tournament. Negrete Jr’s last win in the series was at the Doc B tourney in 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lujan and Negrete Jr. wrestled to a scoreless first period and the former would earn the match’s first point in the beginning of the second. Lujan started the second round in the bottom position and escaped four seconds into the period.

The Michigan State-bound wrestler and his coaches thought he had a takedown in the second, but the referees nullified his two points after one of Negrete Jr’s feet was out of bounds.