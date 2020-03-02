Figueroa, Lujan win state titles, Bears finish 5th overall

“I didn’t like the way that I performed and that’s what I could say to myself,” Figueroa said. “I shouldn’t have gave up two, I should’ve rode him out. He’s been practicing on bottom, you could see that, I just need to adjust and I’ll hold him down for sure next time.”

Figueroa led 2-1 after the first period after a takedown with 17 seconds left in the round. Cruz tied the score in the second period on an escape and the match would be 2-2 going into the third.

Before the third period, Figueroa chose to start the round on bottom, a decision that led to the junior scoring an escape point and taking a 3-2 lead at the 1:20 mark. With 29 seconds remaining, Figueroa stretched his lead to three points on a takedown. Cruz scored his third point on an escape with 13 seconds left.

“That’s one of the top guys in the country. Richard is the man,” Lujan said. “That’s my teammate, we’re a dynamic duo.”

Even though his junior season is completed, Figueroa still has wrestling ahead of him before he enters his senior campaign.

“I have junior worlds coming up, so it’s going to be a busy year after this and just go on from there,” Figueroa said.