Elementary school students will return to class this month

SELMA — Elementary School (grades K-6) students in the Selma Unified School District will return to the classroom in the month of March.
The recommendation was to reopen classes was originally set for March 9 but after listening to complaints from about a half dozen parents, the date was moved up one week.
Trustees unanimously approved the plan at the Feb. 23 board meeting.
Vastly improved infection rates within Fresno County have provided Selma USD the opportunity to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction, wrote in interim district superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd in a staff report. “The Fresno County Department of Public Health update reflects the positivity rate is below 8 percent and the positive case rates per day are below 25 per 100K population.”
According to the staff reports, some of the Selma elementary parents have been contacted regarding their instructional preference for their child (distance learning versus hybrid model of in-person/distance learning).
Elementary site principles are making every effort to honor these requests, communicating with parents and preparing their sites for the students to return.
The hybrid schedule for March 9-19 sends the students for in-person classes in the a.m. and distance learning in the p.m.
Kindergarten, Elementary Special Day Class and traditional kindergarten will reopen on Tuesday, March 2 while first grade classes will reopen on Thursday, March 4. Distance learning for all Elementary grades will be on Monday, March 8.