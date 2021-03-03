You have permission to edit this article.
Elementary school students will return to class this month
Elementary school students will return to class this month

SELMA — Elementary School (grades K-6) students in the Selma Unified School District will return to the classroom in the month of March.
 
The recommendation was to reopen classes was originally set for March 9 but after listening to complaints from about a half dozen parents, the date was moved up one week.
 
Trustees unanimously approved the plan at the Feb. 23 board meeting.
Vastly improved infection rates within Fresno County have provided Selma USD the opportunity to reopen elementary schools for in-person instruction, wrote in interim district superintendent Dr. Marilyn Shepherd in a staff report. “The Fresno County Department of Public Health update reflects the positivity rate is below 8 percent and the positive case rates per day are below 25 per 100K population.”
 
According to the staff reports, some of the Selma elementary parents have been contacted regarding their instructional preference for their child (distance learning versus hybrid model of in-person/distance learning).
 
Elementary site principles are making every effort to honor these requests, communicating with parents and preparing their sites for the students to return.
 
The hybrid schedule for March 9-19 sends the students for in-person classes in the a.m. and distance learning in the p.m.
 
Kindergarten, Elementary Special Day Class and traditional kindergarten will reopen on Tuesday, March 2 while first grade classes will reopen on Thursday, March 4. Distance learning for all Elementary grades will be on Monday, March 8.
 
Third grade classes will reopen on Wednesday, March 10. Fourth grade classes on Thursday, March 11 and 5th and 6th grade classes on Friday, March 12.
Fresno County has to reach the red tier before the middle school and high school students can return to class.
 
The reason why we are not starting high school is that this district chose not to start in December,” said Dr. Shepherd, who met with about 15 parents of Selma High students outside while the regular meeting was still going on inside the Selma High School Dining Hall. She explained that the districts that are starting made those plans in December. “Because the District waited, we cannot move those students in until we move to red. We are well on our way as a county. We are looking forward to that."
 
Dr. Shepherd assured the parents that when the high school does return to the classroom that seniors would return first, followed by freshmen, juniors and sophomores.
 
The district has contacted parents of elementary school students to find out their preference when the students return. A total of 1,330 parents wanted their child in the in-person learning while 1,098 wanted distance learning.
 
There was no response from 927 parents. Not all the students at Abraham Lincoln and Selma High has been contacted. More parents wanted distance learning. The high school numbers were 502 in favor of in-person learning with 559 in favor of distance learning. The middle school numbers were 328 in favor of in-person and 310 for distance-learning.
 
Before school started, parents were expected to receive letters describing what to expect when we return to school. Transportation, child nutrition and other required services are fully prepared for students to return. The staff surveillance testing is in place.
 
Teachers and other staff had not received their first vaccine shot, according to the school officials. They are expecting to receive the first shot during the first two weeks in March.
 
Many of the parents were happy with Dr. Shepherd, wishing she would be the full-time superintendent instead of the interim.
 
It was reported that there are 18 candidates for the full-time superintendent position.
