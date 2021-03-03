Downtown Selma shopping scene lights up

SELMA — For businesses on 2nd Street in Selma, the addition of cafe lights isn’t just about ambiance, but building a more robust and comfortable retail environment.
The City of Selma and the Selma Chamber of Commerce installed cafe lights on 2nd Street business fronts between High and Front streets, extending the same kind of lights on High Street between 1st and 2nd streets.
The lights were purchased by the Chamber of Commerce with a portion coming from a donation from the California Water Service and installed by Selma Public Works, said Mayor Scott Robertson and Bob Allen, Executive Director of Selma District Chamber of Commerce.
Allen and Robertson said the main purpose of the lights is to make 2nd Street a more inviting walk for late-night shoppers and restaurant-goers.
“The Chamber of Commerce’s goal is to encourage and invite people to stay local as they buy their merchandise,” Allen said. “One additional feature is adding the lights to help enhance that.”
The lights also make 2nd Street safer for night time pedestrians because it will be easier for drivers to see them, Robertson said.
The addition of cafe lights and lights around tree trunks, which will soon be installed on 2nd Street as well, is part of a larger effort to make downtown Selma a more vibrant retail location with increased foot traffic and retail sales, Robertson said. He also hopes the improved ambiance will increase demand for residential spaces in lofts above businesses.
The addition of the lights is a step in the right direction for Diana Ramos, owner of Vintage Marketplace on 2nd Street. She said she hopes the addition of the lights will drive shoppers on High Street to turn the corner and patronize shops on 2nd like hers.
An improved downtown area would increase Selma resident’s awareness of all the shops in the area and bring customers from surrounding cities, Ramos said.
“There are people who come in here who say ‘I’ve lived in Selma for years, I never come downtown’,” Ramos said. “They don’t come down here because there is nothing for them to come downtown for.”
Ramos said she hopes the improvements to the downtown area don’t stop at the lights. An issue for visitors to her and surrounding businesses is a lack of adequate public restrooms or parking.
Additions of seemingly small improvements, like lights or music, will hopefully make downtown Selma not just a place to shop, but a pleasant place to spend time, said Ramos.
Ramos said Robertson has shown a genuine interest in making downtown Selma as big a draw for in- and out-of-town customers, and hopes the lights will start the work of drawing more customers to 2nd street businesses.
