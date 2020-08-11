Do you Remember: The Davenport?

It was brown and sat in the living room with its back to the windows. The back was rounded, and so was the seat. If we needed it for an extra bed, it unfolded into one — like a Hide-a-bed.
Every time Grandma visited, she slept in the boys' room, and the boys, my three older brothers, slept on the davenport-bed.
To make the davenport into a bed, you had to slide the back of the davenport up, then unfold the seat, and stretch out the bed to full length. After the sheets and blankets were put on the mattress, a hinged bar across the foot of the bed held the covers on. The wide bar could be raised and lowered. Before going to sleep, the boys lowered the back of the davenport so it would not come down while they were sleeping. For sleeping there the next night, the covers could be tucked under the mattress and folded up with the bed.
I remember lifting the bar and sitting on it and falling back onto the bed. I was six. Death Valley Days, a radio drama, was on. I heard and still remember that story.
Years later, while browsing in an antique store, I saw a davenport. I just stood there and let all the memories replay in my mind.
