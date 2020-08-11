You have permission to edit this article.
Do you Remember: The Davenport?
It was brown and  sat in the living room with its back to the windows. The back  was rounded, and so was the seat. If we needed it for an extra bed, it unfolded into  one — like a Hide-a-bed.

Every time Grandma visited, she  slept in the boys' room, and the boys, my  three older brothers, slept on the davenport-bed.

To make the davenport into a bed, you had to slide the back of the davenport up, then unfold the seat, and stretch out the bed to full  length. After  the  sheets and blankets were put on the mattress, a hinged bar across the foot of the bed held the covers on. The wide bar could be raised and lowered. Before going to sleep, the boys lowered the back of the davenport so it would not come down  while they  were sleeping. For sleeping there the next night, the covers could be tucked under the mattress and folded up with the bed.

I  remember lifting the bar and sitting on it and falling back onto the bed. I was six. Death Valley Days, a radio  drama, was on. I heard and still remember that story.

Years later, while browsing in an antique store, I saw a davenport. I just stood  there and let all the memories replay in my mind.

