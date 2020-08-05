Distance learning, attendance, student meals discussed at SUSD forum

SELMA — Selma Unified School District held a virtual Back to School forum for parents and guardians on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Tuesday's meeting was in English while the Wednesday meeting was for Spanish speakers.

Tuesday’s forum was under two hours with attendance, student meals and distance learning being some of the notable topics addressed in the meeting. Library and mental health services were also discussed along with parents and guardians asking questions throughout the forum.

SUSD will begin instruction on Aug. 11 with all schools teaching in a full distance learning model. The school board approved a plan on July 14 to start school with distancing learning for all students. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 17 that schools in counties on the state’s watch list won't be allowed to reopen until the county is off the list for 14 consecutive days. Fresno County is one of the Central Valley counties on the list.

Teachers, staff members and administrators will physically report to work on the first day of school. Teachers will instruct online classes from their classrooms.

District Superintendent Dr. Tanya Fisher said during the forum that the possibility of reopening schools in Selma will depend on the current public health situation.

“We can decide once we’re off the watch list, we can decide how best to return students,” Fisher said. “It may be a blended model, parents just may opt to maintain 100% distance learning, it may be a full return.