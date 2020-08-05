Distance learning, attendance, student meals discussed at SUSD forum

SELMA — Selma Unified School District held a virtual Back to School forum for parents and guardians on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Tuesday's meeting was in English while the Wednesday meeting was for Spanish speakers.
Tuesday’s forum was under two hours with attendance, student meals and distance learning being some of the notable topics addressed in the meeting. Library and mental health services were also discussed along with parents and guardians asking questions throughout the forum.
SUSD will begin instruction on Aug. 11 with all schools teaching in a full distance learning model. The school board approved a plan on July 14 to start school with distancing learning for all students. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 17 that schools in counties on the state’s watch list won't be allowed to reopen until the county is off the list for 14 consecutive days. Fresno County is one of the Central Valley counties on the list.
Teachers, staff members and administrators will physically report to work on the first day of school. Teachers will instruct online classes from their classrooms.
District Superintendent Dr. Tanya Fisher said during the forum that the possibility of reopening schools in Selma will depend on the current public health situation.
“We can decide once we’re off the watch list, we can decide how best to return students,” Fisher said. “It may be a blended model, parents just may opt to maintain 100% distance learning, it may be a full return.
“Those are not decisions we can make right now, but those will be decisions we will make after we determine if we’re getting closer to reaching those benchmarks. It doesn't have to be all or nothing, but we will come together and make decisions when we know how better the conditions are.”
As of July 30, Selma had the third-highest active cases in the county at 503. The city had the second most cases in the past few months prior to last week.
School meals
The district said meal distribution for students will start on Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Meals will be distributed at that time from Monday through Friday and parents will be able to pick them up at seven of the district’s schools: Selma High, Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Eric White, Roosevelt, Wilson, Indianola and Terry elementary schools. The meals will be curbside pickups and they will consist of breakfast, lunch, and supper. Schools will provide one meal bag per child on a daily basis and a menu will be available on the district website.
Parents are recommended to pick up meals at the school where their child attends. Students don’t need to be present with their parents. Students ID numbers will be verified by the school when parents pick up meals. For parents who have students at different schools, they could pick up meals at one site after verifying each of their child’s ID number. Refunds will be available for parents who paid for their student lunches in advance.
Classrooms and clubs
SUSD will provide students with Google Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots for internet connection.
The district will treat distance learning the same as classroom instruction, as student attendance will be mandatory and taken each day. Schools will also note participation under distance learning. If a student doesn’t feel well during school hours, the district requires their parent or guardian to contact the school. Students will be at risk of becoming a chronic absentee after their third unexcused absence.
All classes including physical education, band, choir and elective courses will be taught in some form online. There’s no information regarding clubs as of now, but it’s possible those will take place online. Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) classes will also be virtual.
Making the grade
As for grades, they will matter during online instruction and grade books will be kept up to date on a weekly basis. The district said teachers will be monitoring grades similar to the district’s previous grading system. Teachers will maintain communication with parents regarding students’ academic progress and learning needs.
“As educators we absolutely must provide support to address the needs of students,” Teresa Wood, SUSD Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Educational Services, said. “That includes special education and those services have to be provided into a distance learning setting in compliance with the IDP [International Development Program]. Also, we need to provide designated and English language development.
“In addition to those two types of support, the other student supports would include if students are in need of social-emotional support and mental health support. If they’re in a foster or homeless setting, then they need additional support. There’s lots of things that we are required to do for our students and that we want to do for our students to help assist them.”
As for library services, libraries will be open at certain times for students to get homework help and play games. Libraries will provide weekly story hour and activities for elementary classes and there will be book checkouts provided through the Destiny online system. Students could also return books on the online service. Libraries will offer virtual book clubs and Makerspace activities.
Mental health services for students will include daily and weekly check-ins provided by the SUSD mental health staff. Clinicians will provide therapy services via phone, Zoom and Google Meet. They will also offer virtual office hour meetings for staff to consult and provide support. Jeter the Therapy Dog will be available for students throughout the year, SUSD clinician Kristy Rangel said
“He has missed his students. He will be available if teachers want to invite him to any of their Google Meet meetings or anything like that.”
SUSD will provide a “Reopening Guidelines” handbook to every family prior to the first day of school. Registration for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students is currently ongoing.
Both English and Spanish forums are available on the district website.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!