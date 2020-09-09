Dates set for drive-in moves in Selma

SELMA — Residents of Selma will be able to have a drive-in movie experience this month, as dates for drive-in screenings have officially been announced.

All dates will be on three Saturdays in consecutive weeks starting with “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Sept. 19. The animated film “Coco” will be shown on Sept. 26 and “Jurassic Park” will follow on Oct. 3. Each showing will begin at 8 p.m. at 1775 Park Street between Whitson and McCall avenues. There will be free popcorn given at each screening.

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce and the Selma Arts Center are partnering to sponsor the event, which will serve as a fundraiser for both organizations.

Admission is $25 per car and tickets could be bought online at selmaartscenters.com/tickets. The chamber and arts center recommend tickets to be purchased in advance with space being limited.

Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.

