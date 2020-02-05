CSL champs: Bears win third straight league title

Selma led 12-11 after the first quarter and went down 26-29 at halftime. The Bears led throughout the first quarter and lost the lead with 7:16 left in the second. The Monarchs led 15-17 at that point and would have the lead until the third.

The Bears went ahead 36-35 with 3:51 left in the third and after they led 38-35, the Monarchs went on a 9-2 run to end the quarter with the lead.

“I love how hard we play,” Romig said. “A lot of effort plays, a lot of defense, rebounding when it counted.”

The Bears last played Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time).

Before the game, Selma High had a 24-second moment of silence to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26. Bryant was 41.