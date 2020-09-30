Council approves grant program, allocated funds from CARES Act

SELMA — Selma City Council held about a lengthy five-hour meeting on Monday, Sept. 21 and here are some highlights of what was discussed.

Approving small business grant program

The council unanimously approved (5-0 vote) the establishment of a small business relief grant program for local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The grant program would allow local businesses in the most affected industries to apply for a grant of up to $2,500. Total funds allocated for this program would be $60,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. City of Selma Economic Development Analyst Tracy Tosta said the program is open to for-profit, non-profit businesses and independent contractors. The grant would assist businesses in covering costs related to modifying their facility for social distancing, providing mandated training from their licensing agencies and personal protection equipment (PPE).

Grant applications will be submitted to and reviewed by the Economic Development Department for approximately one month to allow hard-to-reach businesses the opportunity to apply. Businesses will be selected based on a lottery system.

Businesses that were considered to have been disproportionately affected in Selma are hair salons, barber shops, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms and fitness centers. Restaurants, movie theaters, restaurants and gyms could operate outdoors. Salons and barbershops are allowed to operate indoors with modifications.

Before the motion got approved, there were questions from the council regarding the funds being used for rent and utilities and if expenses for small business could be added from the CARES Act funding.