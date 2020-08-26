Council approves drive-in movies in Selma

SELMA - The Selma City Council had a nearly three and a half hour meeting with eight agenda items on Monday, Aug. 17. Here are some highlights of what was discussed.
Drive-in movies in Selma
The council unanimously voted to potentially allow drive-in movies so families can enjoy a night out in Selma. The events will be held by the Selma Arts Center and the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and they will serve as fundraisers for the organizations. Selma Recreation director Mikal Kirchner said the department intends to start showing movies in September or October.
The drive-in movies will be shown in a parking lot on Park Street between Whitson Avenue and McCall Avenue. Selma Business Park, LLC, granted permission for the Chamber to use its parking lot for movies on Saturdays at no cost. All state and Fresno County guidelines will be followed.
There will be fees for attendees, but it’ll be based on each individual car. There will be a limit on persons per car, Kirchner said.
The city will execute a license agreement with the Selma District Chamber of Commerce to protect the city from liability from the chamber’s operations. The movies that will be shown are “Jurassic Park,” “Coco,” and the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” film. There will be three Saturdays set for each movie and they would likely be shown at 8 p.m.
Originally, an outdoor performance from the arts centers was going to be showcased with two films, but Kirchner said licensing fees were not going to be reduced.
Movies will be shown on a large portable screen and attendees will watch within their vehicles with the sound coming through a signal on their car radios. Alcohol will not be allowed at the showings. The only time people would leave their car is to use the restroom or make a purchase at the concession stand.
Kirchner said the local police and fire department have been in contact to provide security along with volunteers.
There are no scheduled dates for the movies and performances as of press time.
Council votes to not waive chambers’ fees
The Chamber of Commerce submitted a request to waive fees for the annual events Raisin Festival, car show and Christmas Parade events, but the council decided in a 3-2 decision to not waive the fees due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total waiver request from the chamber totaled $12,451.
The Raisin Festival fees accumulated to $11,506 including for a special events permit, park rental, facility use rental, street closure permit, sound permit and barricade fees and the cost of the festival’s staff. Next year’s Raisin Festival is scheduled for May 2021.
Fees associated with the car show include the fees excluding the staff costs. The car show fees were for a special events permit, sound, street closure, park rental and barricade fees which totaled $485.00. The car show is scheduled for Sept. 12, but it’s highly unlikely that the event will happen due to ongoing public health concerns.
The Christmas Parade costs were $460 for a special events permit, sound, street closure, park rental and barricade fees.
Fresno County COVID-19 update
The meeting started with two special presentations with the first one including David Pomaville, who is the director of the Fresno County Department of Health. Pomaville summarized the state of COVID-19 in Fresno County and said the county’s positive cases are at about 300 per day, but the testing positivity rate is at about 11-12 % with 2,500 tests a day.
Pomaville added that the hospitalization rates have “plateaued” after a rapid increase from late June to the middle of July. Pomaville said the numbers started to plateaued since early August.
For Fresno County to get off of the state’s monitoring list, the county needs to lower the positivity rate from 11% to 8%. Once counties are off the watch list, school districts in those counties could begin the process of reopening schools and in-person instruction.
“We’re continuing to be concerned about the community spread of this illness,” Pomaville said. “We’re also concerned about the essential workforce, in particular those occupations that require people in close settings where the disease could easily transfer from one person to another.”
Pomaville praised the city for its “Wear A Mask” campaign and he hoped the county would adopt a similar campaign.
As of Aug. 20, Selma has the second most active cases in the county at 627.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!