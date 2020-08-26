Council approves drive-in movies in Selma

SELMA - The Selma City Council had a nearly three and a half hour meeting with eight agenda items on Monday, Aug. 17. Here are some highlights of what was discussed.

Drive-in movies in Selma

The council unanimously voted to potentially allow drive-in movies so families can enjoy a night out in Selma. The events will be held by the Selma Arts Center and the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and they will serve as fundraisers for the organizations. Selma Recreation director Mikal Kirchner said the department intends to start showing movies in September or October.

The drive-in movies will be shown in a parking lot on Park Street between Whitson Avenue and McCall Avenue. Selma Business Park, LLC, granted permission for the Chamber to use its parking lot for movies on Saturdays at no cost. All state and Fresno County guidelines will be followed.

There will be fees for attendees, but it’ll be based on each individual car. There will be a limit on persons per car, Kirchner said.

The city will execute a license agreement with the Selma District Chamber of Commerce to protect the city from liability from the chamber’s operations. The movies that will be shown are “Jurassic Park,” “Coco,” and the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” film. There will be three Saturdays set for each movie and they would likely be shown at 8 p.m.

Originally, an outdoor performance from the arts centers was going to be showcased with two films, but Kirchner said licensing fees were not going to be reduced.